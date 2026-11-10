Sandile Mahlangu on his ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ elimination

Actor Sandile Mahlangu’s journey on Tropika Island of Treasure has come to an end after a dramatic twist that saw two previously eliminated contestants reclaim their places in the competition.

Mahlangu and his Smoooth Fan partner, Jodell Tantij, competing as Team Mango Peach, were eliminated following the return of former contestants for the competition’s high-stakes Tropika Reruns challenge.

The twist unfolded after Team Mango Peach and Team Green Apple, made up of Nadia Nakai and Andile Khuluse, found themselves vulnerable during the Mystery Box swap.

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Eliminated contestants make a return

Host Zanele Potelwa then revealed that eliminated contestants Caster Semenya, Wiseman Mncube, Ashay Sewlall and Thando Zwane would return to compete for a chance to re-enter the game.

Sewlall and Semenya ultimately won the challenge and returned as a new team, Team Orange, bringing Mahlangu’s island adventure to an end alongside Team Green Apple.

Reflecting on his experience, Mahlangu described the journey across Réunion Island as more than just a physical competition.

“It was fun, challenging and transformative. I entered wanting to test myself, and I left with a different appreciation for how I approach life,” he says.

His biggest takeaway was discovering how he responds to pressure, particularly when faced with challenges beyond his control.

“I found out that I’m still a passionate, energetic and quite the funny individual even through the pressure!”

The actor sayid Réunion Island’s beauty was another highlight, although the intensity of the competition sometimes made it difficult to appreciate the surroundings.

“When you’re competing, it’s easy to become so focused on the next challenge that you forget where you are. I enjoyed the moments when I could pause and take it all in.”

ALSO READ: Tropika heads to La Réunion for season 12 showdown

He added that experiencing the destination through an adventure made the quieter moments particularly memorable.

Mahlangu expected a demanding physical challenge when he signed up for the competition, but said the combination of personalities, teamwork, strategy and uncertainty made the experience more layered than anticipated.

“I went in wanting to be challenged physically, mentally and strategically, and the experience delivered.”

His partnership with Tantij also played an important role in navigating the competition. Mahlangu admitted that he naturally likes taking control, but said his partner’s strong-willed personality helped create a relationship built on mutual respect.

“What made us a good team is how strategic we played the game. We both had ideas, but we’d both still listen to one another and protect one another,” he says.

Pushed to the limit

One of his toughest moments came during a swimming and basketball hoop challenge, which pushed him physically to the limit.

“There was a point where I felt as though my legs wouldn’t move any more,” he recalled.

He also joked about the physical toll of the challenge, explaining that his swollen legs had become uncomfortable in his tight-fitting pants.

The return of former contestants brought another unexpected challenge. Mahlangu said the development forced the remaining competitors to rethink their approach to the game.

“Having Caster and Wiseman return at that point certainly raised the stakes!”

He said the returning contestants were formidable competitors, and their presence was a reminder that no team could afford to become complacent.

Beyond the physical demands, the experience challenged Mahlangu to accept that not every outcome could be controlled.

“I could control my effort, my attitude and how I responded, but I also had to trust my partner and adapt,” he said.

Mahlangu said the experience reinforced the importance of embracing challenges rather than waiting for circumstances to become comfortable.

The competition for the R1-million grand prize continues for the remaining contestants as they adjust to the introduction of Team Orange.

ALSO READ: Caster Semenya at peace with her early Tropika Island of Treasure exit

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