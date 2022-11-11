‘Scandal!’ grateful for nine years with Nomvelo Makhanya

Scandal!, e.tv’s weekday telenovela expressed its gratitude to Nomvelo Makhanya who shared nine years of her talent with them.

Makhanya played the character of Lindiwe Ngema-Maseko – who exited the show on Thursday, by taking her final breath.

Lindiwe’s passing comes after she fell pregnant with her first child and was later diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension. The condition required her to make a decision between aborting the baby or remaining pregnant, placing her life at risk.

Lindiwe chose to save her unborn’s life, and soon after the baby was born her health deteriorated, and she died in her mother’s arms.

Makhanya had started her journey on the show as a grade 16 year-old grade 10 learner.

Grace Mahlaba, Head writer at e.tv Scandal said: “It feels like yesterday when Nomvelo with other teenagers from NSA came to audition for Lindiwe, she was the shortest of all them yet the boldest and strongest in both personality and appearance.“

“We have been honoured as a production, especially the viewers who saw Lindiwe arrive with a bang and exit with so much power at her peak. She gave every storyline her utmost best whether leading or supporting, Nomvelo is a force to be reckoned with,” added Mahlaba.

Lindiwe Maseko may be gone but she will never be forgotten! ❤️ To Nomvelo Makhanya, thank you for sharing your talent with us over the past 9 years. Thank you for the magic and memories! We wish you all the best with your career! 🤩 ❤️ From your #etvscandal family! pic.twitter.com/kocM3mnuTL — Scandal! (@etvScandal) November 10, 2022

