‘Scandal!’ returns to five-day broadcast schedule

After making a groundbreaking record on South African television about a month ago, Scandal! is going back to its regular five days a week broadcast.

In July, Scandal! announced its expansion to a seven-day-a-week broadcast schedule. However, starting in September it will transition back to five days a week.

In a statement issued by the show, they claim that the seven-day a week schedule was an unforgettable winter indulgence. It was a special experience for its dedicated viewers.

Special treat for viewers

“The extended seven-day airing was a special treat. It was designed to keep audiences warm and entertained during the chilly season. With offerings of non-stop drama, suspense, and heartfelt moments.

“It allowed our audience to indulge in a week-long feast of emotional highs and lows. With back-to-back episodes, each more gripping than the last. Drawing viewers deeper into the tangled web of relationships, secrets and power struggles that define the show,” reads the statement.

As Scandal! returns to its five-day format, the story is set to become even more interesting. With new characters and two new families. Actors joining the show include Londeka Sishi, Nombulelo Mhlongo and Kwenzo Ngcobo.

For over two decades, Scandal! has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and iconic characters. And going forward, viewers can expect even more.

Special episode drew in a staggering 4,2 million viewers

This year, one of the most recent highlights of the show was the Maseko wedding. The nuptials took place on Valentine’s week and drew in a staggering 4,2 million viewers.

In July, Mathews Rantsoma who played the role of Nhlamulo Maseko, bowed out of the daily drama series.

Rantsoma’s character was killed off the show. This after he shared a few months ago that he would be leaving the show to pursue other opportunities.

Also Read: Scandal! viewers in for a treat as soapie is set to air everyday

Actor Mathews Rantsoma gracefully bows out of Scandal!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content