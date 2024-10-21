School bus driver Joliza wins ‘uShuni Womhlaba’ competition

A Gqeberha primary school bus driver, Thandikhaya Magayiyana, popularly known as Joliza Bhacasoul, was crowned the champion of the uShuni Womhlaba competition.

uShuni Womhlaba is a singing competition that celebrates Mzansi’s rich and diverse musical talent.

The reality show focuses on the maskandi and mbhaqanga genres, providing a platform for talented singers to showcase their skills.

The season finale of uShuni Womhlaba was a jaw-dropping, star-studded spectacle that kept viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The show was filled with electrifying performances, captivating stage visuals, and melodies that caused goosebumps.

Connection to local folk music

Joliza’s journey has been one of passion, cultural expression, and commitment to staying true to his roots.

His distinctive sound and heartfelt performances made him a standout contestant, and he emerged victorious as the first-ever uShuni Womhlaba champion.

Joliza Bhacasoul, who is from the Eastern Cape, said his love for traditional music began at a young age.

His performances throughout the competition demonstrated his deep connection to South African folk music, often paying homage to legends who paved the way before him.

Joliza’s commitment to keeping traditional sounds alive while adding his personal touch made him a crowd favourite and propelled him to the final stage.

Throughout the competition, he demonstrated not only exceptional musical ability but also significant growth as an artist.

From his soulful solo performances to powerful duets with legendary musicians, he consistently brought authenticity and emotion to the stage.

Career-changing opportunities

“This is a dream come true. I am so grateful for this opportunity to share my music with South Africa,” said Joliza.

“I will continue to honour our musical heritage and make my mark as an artist. This might just be the end of my career as a school bus driver as I embark on my journey as a professional musician.”

He plans to use his newfound platform to continue promoting traditional music and inspire young musicians who share his passion.

Second place was awarded to Lindo Jay Music (Lindokuhle Mthimunye), who impressed audiences with his blend of maskandi and Afro-pop, while third place went to Gudaazi (Mthobisi Gudazi), whose energetic and innovative performances brought a unique flair to the competition.

Joliza walked away with R500 000 and gained access to career-changing opportunities, including a lucrative recording deal from Gallo Music and management support that will help him launch his music career on a national stage.

Mthimunye received R300 000 and Gudazi took home R200 000.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content