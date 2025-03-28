Scores of selected judges skip 2025 SA Music Awards training

Sunday World can reveal that more than 140 people have been selected to judge the 31st instalment of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

However, the planning of the event, set to take place later this year, hit a snag when scores of the appointed judges skipped the training that was scheduled on March 11 and 12, 2025.

This publication has learnt that out of the entire panel of judges that have been selected, only a handful attended. Despite this lack of attendance, the SAMAs proceeded to create login accounts for all judges.

Mix of young and seasoned artists, academics, socialites

One of the judges, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I attended the training. But I wasn’t familiar with some of the names. Our panel is a mix of young and seasoned artists, which is good. However, my concern is the lack of experience in some of the judges. I am happy that young and fresh talent has been roped in. But I am also concerned about judges who are not from the music industry. I think this could compromise the entire judging process.”

This is the first time that information relating to the number of judges has been leaked to the media. And it makes it impossible to compare this year’s number of judges to those of the previous years.

Even former SAMAs judges who spoke to Sunday World on Friday were in the dark on the number of judges that were appointed in the previous years.

The 29th SAMAs, which took place in 2023, had 43 categories. While the 30th SAMAs, held last year, featured 45 categories.

Categories not revealed yet

The categories for the 31st SAMAs have not yet been revealed.

And the date and venue for this year’s awards have not been announced, but entries were closed on February 10 2025.

The purpose of these awards is to honour and celebrate artists who have excelled in the music industry.

This year’s panel consists of young artists, musicians, academics from various fields, music DJs, radio and television presenters, and music compilers.

DJs, corporate executives, radio hosts in the mix

The judges include Angela Ndambuki, a Kenyan lawyer and Philile Lethokuhle, popularly known as MC Wesizwe. Munyaradzi Chatikobo, a lecturer and Head of Cultural Policy and Management at the Wits School of Arts. Nokulunga Maqubela, co-founder and CEO of Rendar Technologies and Colonel Nation Mokgwabone, famously known as DJ Nation. DJ Teedo; DJ Mkay; Smash “Afrika” Mdutyulwa, a radio and TV personality.

Others include Lejoy Mathatho, a radio and TV personality. Penny Lebyane, a radio and TV personality and Andy Maqondwana, a radio personality. Kgomotso Moeketsi, a radio personality and Siphiwe Mhlambi, a jazz and documentary photographer. Luthando Shosha, also known as Lootlove, a musician and radio personality. Zwai Bala, a seasoned musician. And Mamokgethi Phakeng, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

The judges are expected to ensure there is no conflict of interest. For instance, they must not have worked with any artist on any recording of their music or album.

Most not from the music industry

Another judge, who also requested anonymity, added: “I don’t know what criteria they used to select the judges. But I can tell you that half of them are not from the music industry, which is a red flag for me. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to raise these things.”

Questions regarding the selection criteria, the judges’ expertise, and the non-attendance of training were sent to SAMA boss Nhlanhla Sibisi and spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng. However, they failed to respond.

