‘Scorpion Kings’ fever hits new high as more tickets drop

Following a record-breaking rush for Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium, organisers have confirmed that an additional batch of tickets will be released today (May 6) at 5pm, giving thousands more fans a shot at attending what is fast becoming Amapiano’s biggest live event.

The announcement comes after a chaotic first day of sales on Tuesday, when ticketing platform Webtickets saw more than 500 000 users queueing, an unprecedented figure for any event in South Africa.

Within hours, over 50 000 tickets were snapped up, matching the full capacity of last year’s Scorpion Kings Live with Friends show at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. That figure already accounts for around 60% of the expected capacity at FNB Stadium.

The overwhelming demand sparked a social media frenzy, with fans calling for more tickets. During an Instagram Live session, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small engaged directly with supporters, even asking whether tickets initially reserved for later in the month should be released immediately.

“We see the demand, we see the fans asking,” they said. “These tickets were always meant for the people, especially those who usually buy later. But it’s clear now, we need to open it up so more people can be part of this.”

The additional allocation, originally set aside for mid- and end-of-month buyers, will now go on sale today to meet the overwhelming demand.

Set for September 19, the show is expected to draw over 80 000 fans, making it the biggest Amapiano concert ever staged. Following the success of the 2025 edition, the event is cementing itself as a defining moment for the genre’s global rise.

There are already hints that the event could grow even bigger. DJ Maphorisa has indicated that a second show is being considered if tickets sell out quickly, a move that would mark another major milestone for the Scorpion Kings brand.

Fans are urged to move fast when tickets drop this evening, with demand showing no signs of slowing down.

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