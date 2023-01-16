Seasoned actress Linda Sokhulu headlines new 1Magic dramedy

Renowned actress Linda Sokhulu will lead a star-studded cast in 1Magic’s new dramedy Grown Woman.

Sokhulu will star alongside Nandi Nyembe, Bohang Moeko, Hlubi Mboya and Bahumi Mhlongo. Sokhulu plays the role of Tina Hlatshwayo, who changes the narrative that life begins at 40, as she begins hers at 49.

Tina is a year into her widowhood and has a much younger and very hot lover. After the death of her husband Sbu, she has to learn a new way of living not just for her two children (Sakhile, played by Mahlangu, and Noxee, played by Mhlongo), but for herself too.

For 25 years in her marriage, she spent all her time balancing work and home, but with the children grown and her husband gone, it’s time for her to look inward and figure out who she is and what makes her happy.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Friday nights on 1Magic have become the home of edgy, boundary-pushing shows about women taking charge of their lives and narratives.

“We’re excited to keep this genre going and to push it forward with the premiere of Grown Woman, and we can’t wait for our audiences to engage with it.”

Grown Woman will premiere on 1Magic (DStv Channel 103) on February 3 at 9.30pm.

