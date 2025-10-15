‘Shaka Ilembe’ actor slams Ngizwe Mchunu: ‘He stole my idea about Zulu regalia’

Ngizwe Mchunu, the controversial media personality, is accused of taking Nkosikhona Phakal’umthakathi Ndabandaba’s idea about traditional regalia and presenting it as his own.

Ndabandaba, star of Shaka iLembe, told Sunday World that he had noticed Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana wearing traditional attire. He shared a Facebook post expressing his concerns.

“In that post, I did not attack the queer community or the couple. I was simply concerned that the two gentlemen didn’t understand the meaning behind our traditional regalia, which is spiritual.

Shared concern about Zulu regalia

“I shared this concern with Ngizwe, emphasising that the public needs to be educated about our culture and heritage. And I still reiterate that our regalia is sacred. It’s not a fashion statement. But it symbolises status in the community, and it connects us with our ancestors.

“For example, a leopard skin is reserved for Amakhosi, that’s how we distinguish them from the rest. I told Ngizwe that this education should reach everyone, including the queer community. Also the government, female maskandi, men, children, and basically everyone,” he said.

He added that Mchunu initially seemed receptive.

“I even told him that sometimes he himself doesn’t wear the regalia correctly. And he should lead by example. We planned this as a campaign to educate the public about our culture. Including our traditional regalia.”

But things took a different turn as Mchunu hijacked the idea, he said.

Mchunu used concept in homophobic rant

“I don’t know what he was thinking. But next I saw him attacking the gay couple on social media, using my idea. Before I knew it, he had blown it out of proportion. We tried speaking to him on TikTok Live and even warned him against going to KwaMaiMai. But he ran with my idea regardless. I’m not upset that he stole my concept. But I was hurt that he used it to attack people,” he said.

He said he has not confronted Mchunu about this.

“There’s no need, the damage is done already and he’s capitalising on it. I’m continuing with my concept but in a dignified, controlled way.

“I’ve already started engaging female maskandi artists, and they are receptive. My hope is to meet with the queer community. And the relevant government departments such as CoGTA and Social Development, and traditional leaders. to foster an ongoing dialogue.”

Rant went viral, originator was snubbed

Earlier this month, Mchunu, known for his fiery commentary on cultural issues, sparked controversy. He condemned same-sex couples for wearing traditional attire, particularly Zulu regalia. His remarks were triggered by images and videos from the wedding of Simon Sean Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana. In the video, Nhlapo wore full Zulu regalia and Jodwana wore full Xhosa attire.

His social media posts attacked the couple and others in the LGBTQ+ community. He even called them dogs who deserve jail time.

Attempts to reach Mchunu for comment were unsuccessful.

