Actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has won two accolades at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIA).

The weekend’s festivities were held at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.

Mbatha walked away with the Best International Act for an Artist representing South Africa, the Special Minister’s Award, and Outstanding Television Drama- Shaka Ilembe.

In addition to producing the show, the actress who portrayed Nandi, the mother of Sha