Shaka’s family seething as Nomzamo Mbatha basks in glory

Media personality and the executive producer of Shaka iLembe, Nomzamo Mbatha, has angered the family of the Shaka.

This comes after Mbatha posted a message celebrating the success of Shaka iLembe on Wednesday.

She took to her social media page and wrote: “My first nomination in the Best Actress in a TV drama at the South African Film and Television Awards.

“I feel deeply honoured by the recognition from the judges and fellow creatives. Mostly for the opportunity to have portrayed Princess Nandi who went on to become Queen Mother.

“We took home the award for Best TV Drama and 11 other trophies in different categories.”

She boasted about 10 000 jobs that were created by Shaka iLembe.

Praise for entire crew

“The amount of respect I have for my fellow actors, the deep love for the crew. My directors, hair and make-up, costume design, my language coaches — the list goes on,” she wrote.

She went on to thank the brains behind the success of the show.

“It was my first time as an executive producer and the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, with the greatest reward, which was working with the titan that is @zwabheka & @bomb_productions, the visionary that is Angus Gibson, and the solid mind that is Nhlanhla Mtaka.

“The leadership of @sasapiliso, Calvo Mawela, and the indelible support of @multichoice_group.

“They encouraged me, they supported me and they have truly lifted me in so many ways. I continue to learn, to desire growth, and hopefully to inspire all women and girls to always hold on to the purpose of your life, its timing and to trust the process. I am living proof of what the mercy of God can do.”

But her message only brought bad memories for the Mhlongo family.

The spokesperson for the Mhlongo family, Mhlathuze Mhlongo, told Sunday World that Mbatha is insulting the Mhlongo clan.

Ongoing dispute

“Nomzamo knows very well that there’s an ongoing dispute regarding Shaka iLembe. The play was broadcast without our consent,” said Mhlongo.

“When they approached us, they lied and said they were just doing research. We gave them information, but we later found out that they were actually planning to make Shaka iLembe.”

He continued: “Our issue is that, despite having the right information, they still distorted our history.

“They misrepresented our culture. We were also not paid for our Intellectual property. We tried to reach out to them, but they were no longer reachable.”

He said that Mbatha’s post is also an insult to Nandi.

“Queen Nandi was Shaka’s mother and she was never married. What we saw on TV was a misrepresentation of facts; actually, it was an insult to Nandi and his family.

“We’re not jealous of Nomzamo, but she’s spitting on Nandi’s grave. She must just enjoy the money and keep Queen Nandi out of it; this is mockery,” fumed Mhlongo.

