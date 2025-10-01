Shock exit rocks Miss SA 2025 as organisation launches new era

The Miss South Africa Organisation has entered what it calls a “new era”, but the road to the glittering finale has already been shaken by the shock withdrawal of one of this year’s contestants.

In a statement, the organisation revealed that the contestant, who is the KwaZulu-Natal-born Lebogang Msimanga, made the difficult decision to step away from the competition after deep personal reflection.

Contestant will not be replaced

“She concluded that stepping back at this time would best serve her individual path and wellbeing,” the organisation confirmed, adding that her position would not be replaced.

Far from viewing the departure as a setback, Miss SA says it reflects the very values at the heart of its bold new direction: authenticity, empowerment, and freedom of choice.

“True empowerment includes the freedom to make choices aligned with one’s authentic self,” the organisation said.

The withdrawal comes as Miss South Africa officially unveiled its new leadership, with former beauty queens and business powerhouses Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo stepping in as co-chairs. Together, the two women, who are said to be both symbols of grace and grit, will mentor finalists and steer the platform through a transformative chapter.

Empowering women

“The 90s were a critical time in our history. Young women became the face of hope. Today, Miss South Africa must continue to empower women to use their voice, rise, and become leaders who will be entrepreneurs, create jobs, and hold high office,” said Kumalo.

Her counterpart, Peggy-Sue Khumalo, echoed the sentiment, stressing that the new Miss SA era is rooted in global conversations around social sustainability. “What we need now is more activists in our country that will champion social change,” she said.

Central to this new era is the launch of Empower Youth Africa (EYA), a continent-wide movement aimed at tackling youth unemployment, fostering positive lifestyles, and inspiring civic engagement.

Contestants have already begun mapping out the industries where they intend to make an impact, shifting the competition from a beauty pageant into a platform for purpose.

Despite Lebogang’s exit, the remaining finalists remain united around this shared vision, having spent the past ten days in workshops that challenged them to collaborate rather than compete.

The journey will culminate at the Miss South Africa 2025 Grand Finale on Saturday, 25 October, at SunBet Arena, where the country’s next queen and ambassador for South Africa’s youth will be crowned.

