Short-lived engagement doesn’t deter Lebo M’s Joseph Shabalala tribute show

Internationally acclaimed and Grammy-winning music composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has put his personal issues aside to focus on a tribute concert for late Isicathamiya and Mbube music pioneer Joseph Shabalala.

Amid the personal life dramas and short-lived engagement, he is putting his love life aside and focusing on work.

The show goes on

Morake said “the show must go on” as he prepared for the African Icons concert taking place at the Durban Playhouse on Heritage Day, September 24. He plans to pull out all the stops with his production team to celebrate the life of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder and musical director Joseph Shabalala in song.

Hosted by media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini, the concert will honour Shabalala as the pioneer of Isicathamiya and Mbube music, both traditional Zulu a cappella music styles.

He formed Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 1960. They have released 50 globally-selling albums and toured over 60 countries. Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won five Grammy Awards and received a total of 15 Grammy nominations.

Shabalala died five years ago at 78 years old following a short illness.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have continued from where he left, remembering his legacy.

Honouring a legend

Lebo M told Sunday World about the importance of recognising and acknowledging Shabalala’s worldly music contribution.

“There is not a single artist who has won more than five Grammys in South Africa. Joseph Shabalala did that!” Lebo M said.

“His music lives above other genres. He needs this honour, and he deserves it. I have always been saddened by how our country has never really understood the impact his work has had around the world,” he cemented.

Childhood mentor

Lebo M has known Shabalala since he was seven years old.

His music and that of Ladysmith Black Mambazo are what shaped his compositions.

“They played a significant role in my work,” Lebo M said.

“Had I not been exposed to his music, I would not have been able to have my own identity as a composer.”

When Shabalala died five years ago, he was moved and felt he deserved more honour and a standing ovation.

“I just so happened to be around the country to be able to attend his memorial service. That touched me greatly,” he said.

“More needed to be done. I don’t think our country and government understand how he put the country’s music on an international platform.”

New venture with Shabalala jnr

Lebo M has also since signed a recording artist deal with Shababala’s son, Nkosinathi Shabalala. And he will make his debut at the African Icons concert.

“The show will have the global, and royal stature of Bab Joseph Shabalala. We will also launch his first-born son in a place he belongs. He is a great artist.”