Showmax’s ‘Slay Queens’ lifts the lid on the hidden cost of glamour

Showmax is set to stir conversations across South Africa with its daring new documentary Slay Queens, a raw, unfiltered look at the women behind one of Mzansi’s most controversial social phenomena.

Far from glorifying the lifestyle, Slay Queens explores the personal costs, contradictions, and complex realities faced by women who live in pursuit of beauty, fame, and survival in a digital age that celebrates excess but rarely shows the aftermath.

DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee, known for her bold presence and viral moments, opens up about life in the spotlight and what it really takes to maintain her status. From the pressure of staying relevant to the personal costs of internet fame.

A peek into the lifestyle

Multi-award-winning amapiano star Mr JazziQ also weighs in. As the owner of the popular Jozi nightclub Vibes on Main, he offers a unique perspective on the nightlife scene. This is where slay queens are both a presence and a force.

According to Sbu Ngobeni, senior manager for Unscripted Formats at M-Net, the series is meant to spark understanding rather than judgement.

“These people have really opened up their lives and trusted us enough to be vulnerable,” Ngobeni explained.

“So when you watch it, please do so with that in mind. It’s not about us promoting a culture, it’s about bringing awareness and understanding of a real phenomenon. You’ll see the highs, the lows, and everything in between. It’s an honest, detailed snapshot of what’s really going on.”

Ngobeni added that Slay Queens forms part of MultiChoice’s broader commitment to “social listening”. Being in tune with national conversations and reflecting them truthfully on screen.

Authentic story telling

“We are very intentional about being on the pulse of what people are discussing,” he said. “This documentary is our way of saying to the public: we hear you, and we’re telling these stories authentically.”

For executive producer Vusi Zion, creating Slay Queens required peeling back layers of myth and media noise to reach the real women living the story.

“We had to find people who were willing to disclose their own testimonies. To separate the clutter we were all familiar with to get the real receipts,” Zion shared.

“There were obvious targets at first, but we quickly realised that we needed to build trust and go deeper. What sets this project apart is that we found women who were willing to be honest. And for some, the process became quite therapeutic.”

The production sought a cross-section of women from different social and economic backgrounds. This was in order to tell a balanced story.

“We wanted to represent women from all walks of life. From Bianca, who comes from a rural background, to Botshelo, who’s right in the middle of the chaos,” Zion said.

“Then there’s Inno Morolong, who’s endured a rough life cycle but remains resilient. Renee, who admits, ‘I used to be a white girl’. That was a revelation for us, showing how universal this phenomenon really is.”

Zion emphasised that Slay Queens doesn’t preach or condemn, it reflects.

“From the start, we didn’t want to lecture anyone,” he added. “We wanted to allow these women to hold up a mirror for us to see ourselves. It’s a checkered, honest story, told with sincerity.”

Hidden cost of being the ‘IT’ girl

Author and contributor Jackie Phamotse, who appears in the documentary, offered a deeply introspective look at the hidden costs of the “slay queen” lifestyle. Especially for young women between the ages of 16 and 28 years.

“In part of the documentary, I talk about the opportunity cost to life,” Phamotse said.

“Most of these young women are between 16 and 28. And during that critical decade, when they should be studying, developing skills, and building their futures. Many lose those opportunities completely. Some drop out of school, never go back to university. And they get trapped in cycles of stress, alcohol, trauma, and sometimes even loss.”

She noted that the long-term effects are devastating.

Living life in a fishbowl

“In those 10 years, they don’t acquire any form of skill. Not educational, professional, or even basic interpersonal skills. Their lives become routine: waking up, putting on makeup, attending events, and repeating the same thing. When it’s time to move on, they struggle to find work or create careers. Because they lack the foundation to do so.”

Phamotse also pointed out the physical and psychological impact.

“The physical transformation is often shocking. From surgeries and skin lightening to heavy alcohol use, sometimes mixed with drugs. Over time, you see them deteriorate. Many rely on having a surgeon, a doctor, or a psychologist on call. But some don’t have access to any of that,” she explained.

“When they reach 30, reality hits hard. They realise they can’t compete with women who’ve spent that decade in school or in corporate careers. They start to feel like they no longer belong in society. And that’s when depression and suicide attempts rise sharply. It’s a painful cycle that very few ever escape.”

