Simthande Myeza joins Ukhozi FM’s new line-up

As Ukhozi FM rolls out its bold 2026 programming refresh, one name quietly entering the conversation is Simthande Myeza. His fresh voice will now be heard on one of the country’s most powerful radio stations.
Myeza, who is also a content creator, will host the Sunday graveyard shift from midnight to 3am, representing the station’s renewed push to nurture emerging talent while keeping its 7.5m-strong audience engaged.
Sweeping changes at Ukhozi
This time slot has long been a testing ground for new voices and can be the birthplace of future stars.
The announcement is part of sweeping changes at Ukhozi, and comes into effect on 1 April. It follows the appointment of new management, hoping to reposition the station for a younger, more dynamic audience, while retaining its core identity.
The reshuffle also signals the end of an era. Veteran broadcaster Kingsfiso confirmed his departure after seven years, describing his exit as bittersweet in an emotional statement.
Veterans say goodbye, new talent emerges
His departure creates room for new talent like Myeza, for which it is more than just another slot, it’s a career-defining moment.
The station’s strategy is clear: blend experience with new energy. Big-name pairings such as Velani “Vee” Mthembu and Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi on breakfast, along with revamped midday and drive-time shows, are designed to anchor the station while new voices experiment and grow in off-peak hours.
Myeza’s inclusion follows the success of the Siyayijika Lento initiative, which tested new presenters and formats. Those who stood out, including Myeza, are now being integrated into the main lineup based on listener feedback.
New lunchtime, drive time shows
Developing new talent
Paying tribute to Mandla Mdletshe
‘An exciting new chapter for Ukhozi FM’
- Ukhozi FM is launching a major programming refresh starting 1 April, targeting a younger, dynamic audience while maintaining its core identity.
- New talent like Simthande Myeza is being introduced in key off-peak slots such as the Sunday midnight-3am show, blending fresh voices with veteran broadcasters.
- Notable changes include new lunchtime and drive-time hosts, with DJ SpheLive and Zimdollar for midday, and Sthandwa Nzuza co-hosting drive-time shows.
- The station continues investing in emerging talent through initiatives like the Winnie Mahlangu programme, with several winners stepping into important weekend time slots.
- Ukhozi FM is honoring veteran broadcaster Mandla Mdletshe, retiring after 27 years, recognizing his significant contributions to Jazz, Agricultural programming, and isiZulu language preservation.
As
Myeza, who is also a content creator, will host the
His departure creates room for new talent like Myeza, for which it is more than just another slot, it’s a career-defining moment.
Myeza's inclusion follows the success of the Siyayijika Lento initiative, which tested new presenters and formats.