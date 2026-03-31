Simthande Myeza joins Ukhozi FM’s new line-up

As Ukhozi FM rolls out its bold 2026 programming refresh, one name quietly entering the conversation is Simthande Myeza. His fresh voice will now be heard on one of the country’s most powerful radio stations.

Myeza, who is also a content creator, will host the Sunday graveyard shift from midnight to 3am, representing the station’s renewed push to nurture emerging talent while keeping its 7.5m-strong audience engaged.

Sweeping changes at Ukhozi

This time slot has long been a testing ground for new voices and can be the birthplace of future stars.

The announcement is part of sweeping changes at Ukhozi, and comes into effect on 1 April. It follows the appointment of new management, hoping to reposition the station for a younger, more dynamic audience, while retaining its core identity.

The reshuffle also signals the end of an era. Veteran broadcaster Kingsfiso confirmed his departure after seven years, describing his exit as bittersweet in an emotional statement.

Veterans say goodbye, new talent emerges

His departure creates room for new talent like Myeza, for which it is more than just another slot, it’s a career-defining moment.

The station’s strategy is clear: blend experience with new energy. Big-name pairings such as Velani “Vee” Mthembu and Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi on breakfast, along with revamped midday and drive-time shows, are designed to anchor the station while new voices experiment and grow in off-peak hours.

Myeza’s inclusion follows the success of the Siyayijika Lento initiative, which tested new presenters and formats. Those who stood out, including Myeza, are now being integrated into the main lineup based on listener feedback.

New lunchtime, drive time shows

The lunchtime slot (12h30–15h00) will see Siphesihle Shabalala, better known as DJ SpheLive, teaming up with Zimiphi “Zimdollar” Biyela for a lively and engaging midday experience.

Drive time gets even more exciting as Sthandwa Nzuza joins the team, co-hosting with Woza Nabangani Bakho alongside Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe, creating a vibrant afternoon commute.

Developing new talent

The station continues to invest in developing new talent through its pipeline initiatives. Winners from the Winnie Mahlangu programme are stepping confidently into key slots, with Zama Mseleku taking over Saturdays from 07h00 to 09h00, Nozipho Zulu on Sundays from 07h00 to 09h00, and Sphiwe Sibiya on Sundays from 12h00 to 15h00.

Listeners can also look forward to Nokwanda Tema and Simtho Dladla joining the station, further strengthening its real-time sports and traffic offering, and enhancing the listener experience.

Paying tribute to Mandla Mdletshe

The station is paying tribute to veteran broadcaster Mandla Mdletshe, who is retiring after an outstanding 27 years of dedicated service at the SABC and Ukhozi FM. When he retired, he was Senior Producer: Mandate, and has occupied various positions in the station’s programming department, demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment.

Widely regarded as an icon of the airwaves, Mdletshe is celebrated for his significant contribution to Jazz and Agricultural programming, as well as his profound knowledge and preservation of the isiZulu language, which greatly enriched the station. His name has become synonymous with the Ukhozi FM brand.

‘An exciting new chapter for Ukhozi FM’

Lwazi Mthabela, Ukhozi FM Business Manager said, “Our refreshed on-air line-up signals an exciting new chapter for Ukhozi FM, one that is firmly rooted in our commitment to evolve with our listeners while preserving the essence that makes the station a beloved companion to millions. As we look to the future, we are focused on delivering dynamic, relevant, and engaging content that continues to resonate across generations.”

“We also take this moment to acknowledge and sincerely thank all presenters who have contributed to the station’s success over the years. Their passion and dedication have helped shape Ukhozi FM into the powerhouse it is today. We extend our special appreciation to Mandla Mdletshe for his invaluable contribution to the station and its listeners.”