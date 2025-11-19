Singer Mbali Ngidi on witnessing her mom’s passing

Singer and stage performer Mbali Ngidi has released a new single, Emadwaleni, featuring Mawhoo and Obiie. This comes after the success of her song Xola Moya Wam, inspired by the passing of her mother in 2023.

She tells Sunday World that Emadwaleni, meaning “On The Rocks” in her home language, isiZulu, symbolises “a profound connection to ancestry, healing, community well-being, and a holistic view of health that integrates the spiritual, natural, and human worlds”.

Petite, yet with a soaring voice and a powerful stage presence, she epitomises the saying about dynamite coming in small packages.

She tells Sunday World that the collaboration with Mawhoo and Obiie was organic and came naturally. Nothing was forced.

“It just happened, you know; when they say ‘God’s timing’, they talk about something like this. DJ Tira, who I work with, suggested that we put Mawhoo on this one, and boom, it happened perfectly.”

The build-up to fame

Born and raised in Osindisweni in Verulam, Kwa-Zulu Natal, she grew up loving music, dance and acting.

“I started singing at an early age in Grade 3, Primary School. But I started working professionally after I completed matric.”

She has worked in musical theatre with many directors. These include the late Mbongeni Ngema, Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu, Edmond Mhlongo, Bheki Mkhwane, Thapelo Motloung, Mncedisi Shabangu, Victor Masondo, Joel Zuma, and Jerry Pooe, to name a few.

“All of these people trained me to be professional and to give my all,” she said.

“Working with Bab Mbongeni Ngema, Bab Duma Ndlovu, and now that I’m working with Dj Tira, has validated me. It has shown me that dreams really do come true,” she said.

Losing her mother

She lost her mom, Delisile Ngidi, who was 59 years old, on February 8 2023. Her mom died after suddenly vomiting blood through her mouth and nose.

“God took her life in front of me, my siblings, and my sister’s kids,” Mbali said.

“My mom had four kids. My one sibling passed away in 2012. So now it’s only the three of us, my brother and my sister, without a mother. But we remain strong and supportive.”

Her big break

Her big music break happened in December 2023 after her mother’s untimely death.

“My big music breakthrough was when I released my debut single titled Xola Moya Wam, which I wrote after my mum’s passing.”

The debut single saw her rise to fame.

“It was almost as though my mom gave me a gift from the heavens,” she said.

Her latest song, Emadwaleni, cemented her place in the music business.

“This song is also about spreading love. After everything I’ve been through in life, I still love love. Because I was raised by a woman who was a lover,” Mbali said.

“I know real love and kindness through that woman, and may her soul continue to rest in peace.”

