‘Laundry-Uhlanjulolo’ with Siyabonga Shibe shines at film festival

Popular actor Siyabonga Shibe is bringing his A game as lead in the new film, “Laundry-Uhlanjulolo”.

It marks a feature film directorial debut for Durban-born screenwriter and director Zamo Mkhwanazi.

Shibe plays Enoch Sithole, a laundry business owner and family patriarch fighting to protect his livelihood and family during apartheid.

Joburg Film Festival, 3 – 8 March 2026

“Laundry-Uhlanjulolo” was one of the opening screenings on Tuesday evening at the Joburg Film Festival (JFF).

Themed Feel the Frame, the 8th edition of JFF is showcasing 138 films, and runs until 8 March.

The film is set in Johannesburg in 1968, and was shot in Boksburg and Benoni, on the East Rand.

Mkhwanazi explains the area reflects the period, with buildings from the 40s and 50s.

The architecture, reminiscent of the apartheid era, lends authenticity to the production.

“Laundry-Uhlanjulolo” tells the story of a laundry business owner

The man character, Enoch Sithole is determined to secure a future for his family and hopes his teenage son, Khuthala (played by Ntobeko Sishi), will one day inherit the business. However, his father disapproves of his dreams of becoming a musician.

“With this role, I’m able to showcase who I am, I do not have plan B this is it. It has always been my plan A since 2018. The script evoked lived experiences from the apartheid times. Even though I was born in the 70s, I have experience.”

Versatile and award-winning actor, Shibe explained that despite the emotions the film evoked, he had to bring the character to life.

It took 10 years to shoot “Laundry-Uhlanjulolo” due to financial constraints, but Mkhwanazi needed to tell the story of family dynamics during a time of resistance.

True events inspired film

“The film is inspired by real life events that happened to my mother’s family, my grandfather owned a laundry business and when the apartheid government was destroying black business his laundry was taken away,” she explained.

Describing the film as an objection to apartheid, it is viewed through the lens of family, labour and stolen inheritance.

Mkhwanazi told the audience that the brightness during the first part of the film portrays hope, even though it is a dark story.

It brings to life Sithole’s dream for his laundry business.

Filming incident mirrors apartheid

Mkhwanazi recounted a troubling incident while they were filming near Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West, when a white farmer threatened to shoot the crew. “You’re sitting there telling the story and it actually happens,” she said.

Mkhwanazi began her career as a scriptwriter for “Isidingo”. Her third short film, “Gallo Rojo”, premiered at Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight in 2016, marking her early arrival on the international stage.

