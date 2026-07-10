Sjava, Lebo Sekgobela, Lwah Ndlunkulu to share stage in music celebration

Music lovers are in for a memorable live experience as three of South Africa’s biggest stars, Sjava, Lebo Sekgobela and Lwah Ndlunkulu, prepare to headline a major concert that promises to celebrate the country’s rich musical heritage.

The highly anticipated show will take place on Saturday, August 1, bringing together Afro-soul, gospel and contemporary African music on one stage in what organisers say will be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Sjava’s stellar reputation

Known for his unique fusion of Afro-soul, hip hop and indigenous storytelling, Sjava has built a reputation as one of the country’s most compelling live performers. Joining him is gospel powerhouse Lebo Sekgobela, whose inspirational worship songs continue to resonate with audiences across South Africa and beyond.

Completing the stellar line-up is award-winning vocalist Lwah Ndlunkulu, whose soulful sound and emotionally charged performances have cemented her place among the country’s leading female artists.

Evening packed with chart-topping hits

Concertgoers can expect an evening packed with chart-topping hits, heartfelt performances and powerful storytelling as the trio showcases the diversity of South African music while celebrating themes of hope, love, resilience and unity.

The event is being organised by Thikho Events, which says the concert is about more than entertainment.

The organisers also aim to shine a spotlight on emerging local talent by giving rising performers Ma-O from Rustenburg and Sia Mzizi from Tsakane the opportunity to perform before a national audience.

‘Celebrating South African excellence’

The initiative forms part of Thikho Events’ 14-year commitment to discovering and nurturing the next generation of South African artists.

“This concert is about more than bringing exceptional artists together on one stage. It is about celebrating South African excellence, creating opportunities for emerging talent and giving audiences an unforgettable live music experience that reflects the country’s vibrant cultural landscape,” the organisers said.

With thousands of fans expected to attend, the concert is set to deliver an electrifying celebration of South African music, bringing together established stars and rising talent for one unforgettable night.

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