Smash Afrika replaces Lawrence Maleka as host of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Radio and television personality Afrika Mdutyulwa, popularly known as Smash Afrika, has been announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

Smash Afrika will be taking over from actor and presenter Lawrence Maleka who has been the host of the reality show.

He has dominated radio and TV for many years. From his early days on YFM to hosting Massive Music on Mzansi Magic and Channel O.

Smash has become a household name with his infectious energy. His voice has been a staple on 5FM. And he has had crowds buzzing as an MC at some of Mzansi’s biggest events.

Beyond grateful for the opportunity

Smash said he was beyond grateful and speechless because this opportunity was always meant to be.

“Looking back at my journey in radio and TV, it feels like everything I have done has been leading to this moment. I may not have shouted it from the rooftops or had it on a vision board. But deep down, I knew something big was coming,” said an excited Smash.

As the new host, Smash Afrika will guide viewers through the twists, turns, and drama that define the Big Brother Mzansi experience. He said he is looking forward to the experience ahead. And he cannot wait to bring energy to the audience and housemates.

“I want to make sure everyone walks away feeling something good. The feel-good host is here baby, let us get it.”

Series returns in January with big prizes

The reality television series is returning for a fifth season in January. And those interested in participating in the Mzansi Magic show were encouraged to submit their audition videos.

In the audition video, they should give a justification for their belief that they belong in the Big Brother house. They must record a two-minute audition video explaining this.

Apart from a cash prize, the winner will have the opportunity to join the exclusive group of previous winners. They include McJunior (2024), Mandla Hlatshwayo (2014), Mpho Wabadimo (2022), and Ferdinand Rabie (2001).

