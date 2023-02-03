Songbird Azana begins month of love on ‘Higher’ note

South African singer and songwriter Azana kick-started the month of love with a new remix of her 2021 smash hit single Higher.

The Your Love hitmaker said the single is a love song that speaks about different events in one’s life that brought them happiness, especially childhood.

According to Azana, the remix was produced by a self-confessed fan of hers, Ynesa. After a trial run on the song, it received a positive reception and she gave the go ahead for the song to be released officially.

“There have been many remixes in many genres that have been made of this song, but this is my favourite. The deep house version has caught people’s attention the most with its soothing soulful sound,” shared Azana.

“I hope this song reminds the listener of the happiest times of their life, that it makes them want to feel those emotions again by allowing their inner child to flourish.”

