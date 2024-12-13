Spin-off series ‘Cobrizi’ coming to screens in March

Actor Presley Chweneyagae, popularly known as Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in The River, is set to have a new series based on his character.

Chweneyagae returns to captivate audiences in a spin-off series, Cobrizi, named after his character.

The drama promises a gritty, heart-wrenching and ultimately hopeful tale of survival, love and redemption. The 13-episode drama sees Cobra attempting to do right by his youngest child and prove he is not a loser. He unexpectedly finds love after moving to inner-city Johannesburg.

Role shows him evolving

Cobra’s journey is anything but smooth. He starts off as the same troubled, angry man viewers knew from The River. A survivor whose only way out has been through theft and hustling. His anger burns at the failed social system that has left him trapped in poverty. It fuels his belief in radical change. And he is still drawn to his beer, women and taverns, but even a man like Cobra can evolve.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said Cobra’s story resonated with the Mzansi Magic viewers because of the way it presented the glamorous lives of the Dlamini-Dikanas compared to the struggling Mokoenas.

“It’s a story of hope, resilience, and community. Presley really brought tremendous depth and humour to the character. And this is a way to explore this tortured man’s world. To see if his anger could be focused into tenacity to help him try to create a better life for himself,” said Adonisi.

Cast of familiar faces from ‘The River’

The series will boast a cast of familiar faces from The River. They include Thapelo Sebogodi (as Kabzela) who was Cobra’s bestie. Winnie Ntshaba will be joined by award-winning actress Thembsie Matu (as Ous Sheila). Sivenathi Mabuya (Bongiwe), Paul Maila (Rajah), Ishmauel Songo (Peanut), and Chrispen Nyathi (Raisin). Thobani Mbhele (Bangkok) and Moliehi Didie Makobane (Teresia).

New talent that will join the cast include: Siphiwe Radebe (Simphiwe), Kadia Banyini (Nkanyiso) and Xolani Mfeka (Bab’ Dladla). Charmaine Mncwabe (Ama) will star in dynamic roles that will keep audiences coming back for more.

Cobrizi will be coming to Mzansi Magic in March 2025.

