Spinning into forever: DJ Vettys ties the knot

Popular DJ and Hawayu Lifestyle owner Seunkie “Vettys” Mokubung and his long-term partner Angela Molele Mokubung celebrated their union after successful lobola negotiations.

On a weekend filled with celebration, fun, music, and laughter, the parents of two boys, and one baby on the way hosted a celebration gathering. Dubbed ‘Magadi a Seunkie and Angela’, the event was held at their Tshwane home.

Neighbours, celebrities and industry friends came out in numbers to celebrate the couple. They included the likes of Malaika vocalist Bongani Nchang and his family.

Addressing family and friends, Vettys said the celebration was just formalities, but they are already a family.

Celebrating the love of his life

“I appreciate the support and love I have received from her, family, and friends.”

DJ Vettys has a lot to celebrate after a brush with death in 2024, following an attempted hit on his life.

The DJ was shot four times around the abdomen area, in Pretoria west. He was with three other people in the car when he was shot. Luckily, he survived the shooting.

He said he had not been involved in any dodgy activities that might put his life in danger. And this left the incident with even more questions than answers. He was hospitalised for three weeks, under heavy police protection, at an undisclosed private hospital.

The incident happened just days after the shooting death of famous Tshwane DJ, Skinny Deep. Real name Duduetsang Gift Maluleka, Skinny Deep was shot in Soshanguve, Tshwane on Monday, January 29 2024.

There had been a string of other killings, including that of Bacardi music pioneer Itumeleng “Vusi Ma R5” Mosoeu. He was shot outside the Legentsheng tavern in Soshanguve.

DJ Vettys’ close friend and fellow DJ, Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoko, was shot and killed earlier in 2022. He was killed together with his two bodyguards. For weeks after that, DJ Vettys remained in hiding.

