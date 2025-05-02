Splitsville rocks Dandalas: ‘Kuhle broke our marriage vows’

South Africa’s beloved YouTube power couple, Mandisa and Kuhle Dandala, have called it quits, with Mandisa accusing Kuhle of breaking their marriage vows.

The couple, known for their vibrant vlogs and inspiring love story, announced their divorce on May 1, 2025, with Mandisa citing infidelity as the devastating blow that ended their union.

Mandisa, a radiant content creator and mother, took to Instagram with a raw and emotional post.

I refuse to raise my children in a lie

“After deep reflection and painful truth, I have chosen to end my marriage with the man who forgot what commitment means. It is not a choice I made lightly. But loyalty, love, and trust are non-negotiables. I refuse to raise my children in a lie.”

Her words struck a chord with thousands of followers who had idolised the couple’s seemingly perfect relationship.

It is believed that Kuhle, who was Mandisa’s high school sweetheart and partner of over a decade, breached their vows through infidelity, shattering the trust that had been the foundation of their marriage.

Love story was one for the books

The Dandalas’ love story was one for the books. Meeting as teenagers, they built a life together. They documented their journey from young love to parenthood on their popular YouTube channel.

Their videos, filled with laughter, faith, and family moments, garnered a loyal following. Fans were drawn to their authenticity and chemistry. They even featured on Defining Love, a YouTube channel celebrating couples who overcome hardships. This also cemented their status as relationship goals.

Yet, behind the polished vlogs, cracks were forming. Mandisa’s announcement hinted at deep pain. The 29-year-old emphasised her commitment to her children’s well-being and her own sanity.

“There’s no reward in keeping a cheating man who chips away at your soul,” wrote one supporter on X. This echoed the sentiment of many who praised Mandisa’s courage to walk away.

Husband remains silent

Kuhle has remained silent on the allegations.

Posts on X suggest the betrayal was a recent discovery. One user lamented, “Kuhle was Mandisa’s first and only love since high school. How do you throw that away?”

The couple’s split has sparked broader conversations. It has started conversations about loyalty, trust, and the pressures of public relationships in the digital age.

For Mandisa, the road ahead is one of healing and rediscovery. Insiders say she is focusing on her children and her career, determined to rise above the heartbreak.

In a joint statement they said: “We refuse to raise our kids in a lie,” the couple declared. The statement signalled their resolve to prioritise honesty over maintaining a façade.

Beacon of love and stability

The Dandalas were celebrated for their charisma and influence in South Africa’s entertainment scene. They have long been seen as a beacon of love and stability.

Their public appearances, filled with laughter and mutual admiration, painted a picture of marital bliss. However, behind the scenes, the couple faced challenges that ultimately proved insurmountable.

Sources close to the pair reveal that their decision was not made lightly. It involved months of introspection and discussions, leading to this moment.

“It’s about being true to themselves and their values,” an insider shared.

In their statement, the Dandalas emphasised their dedication to co-parenting their children. To ensure they grow up in an environment rooted in respect and transparency.

“Our love for our kids remains unwavering,” they noted, pledging to maintain a united front for their family.

Social media abuzz

The couple also expressed gratitude to their supporters. They acknowledged the outpouring of love from fans who have followed their journey.

Social media platforms buzzed with reactions. Hashtags such as #DandalaDivorce trended. Fans shared mixed emotions. Some expressed heartbreak, while others applauded the couple’s courage to choose authenticity.

“This is sad, but I respect their honesty. Wishing them strength,” one X user posted.

Another wrote: “It takes guts to walk away from a lie, especially for the kids. Big respect.”

As the Dandalas step into this new chapter, they have requested privacy to navigate the transition.

