Sponsored Content: Family tensions take centre stage in The Graduation of K-C

A university graduation celebration becomes a battleground of identity, politics and belonging in a new South African stage production set to open at Johannesburg’s Market Theatre this November.

Titled The Graduation of K-C, the compelling family drama explores the complexities of cultural identity, generational differences and the historical ties that shape people’s understanding of who they are.

Written by multi-award-winning playwright, director and dramaturg Greg Homann, the production is co-produced by The Market Theatre and How Now Brown Cow. It will run from November 5 to 29, 2026.

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Questions of culture and identity

The story follows the Dlomo family, whose gathering to celebrate their 21-year-old daughter’s university graduation takes an unexpected turn as uncomfortable questions about their family history and cultural identities emerge.

Set against the backdrop of renewed debates around decolonising education, the play centres on a Xhosa father and his Northern Irish wife as they navigate their different cultural backgrounds while trying to make sense of their daughter’s evolving worldview.

Directed by Campbell Meas, an actor, playwright and winner of the 2025 National Playwrights Competition, alongside Homann, the production brings together a cast led by rising star Ketsia Kamogelo Velaphi, who plays K-C.

She is joined by Julie-Anne McDowell and Lungi Pinda, with Irish actress and playwright Morna Regan completing the cast.

At the centre of the story is K-C’s attempt to find her own voice at a defining moment in her life. Her graduation becomes more than an academic milestone, presenting an opportunity to challenge the narratives handed down by her family and engage with the political climate around her.

Navigating competing truths

The character’s journey is also shaped by the legacy of the Fees Must Fall and Rhodes Must Fall movements, which took place a decade before she enrolled at university.

Meas says K-C finds herself at a crossroads as she tries to reconcile the conflicting perspectives of the adults in her life.

“K-C is at this precipice of what kind of young woman she is choosing to be, and she’s got a lot of adult figures in her life who have tried their best but who are, in K-C’s mind, offering conflicting guidance,” he says.

He adds that the production examines competing versions of truth and questions whose experiences and perspectives deserve to be heard.

The play arrives at a time when debates around migration, national identity and belonging continue to divide societies, making its exploration of cultural interconnectedness particularly relevant.

Exploring shared histories of struggle

Its staging also forms part of The Market Theatre’s SA/Irish Season, presented in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa throughout November and into December.

The season seeks to explore the shared histories of Ireland and South Africa, particularly their struggles for liberation, cultural influences and international solidarity.

It will culminate in a five-day festival featuring theatre, discussions, exhibitions and film screenings examining the political and historical connections between the two countries.

Also Read: The Market Theatre welcomes back beloved musical Sophiatown

Homann, who is also the artistic director of The Market Theatre Foundation, says the production goes beyond the story of one family.

He describes it as a theatrical exploration of the interconnected histories that have shaped both nations through periods of struggle and hope.

“At a time when the world seems increasingly divided, The Market Theatre remains a proud mouthpiece for the South African story and that story is shared across the world,” he says.

Challenging notions of belonging

One of the production’s central reflections challenges conventional ideas of national identity, suggesting that belonging is not necessarily determined by borders or geography.

The sentiment that “we do not belong to countries and maps…we only belong temporarily wherever we are” captures the play’s examination of identity, history and human connection.

With its mix of family drama, political commentary and cultural reflection, The Graduation of K-C invites audiences to consider how much of their identity is inherited and how much they have the freedom to define for themselves.

Tickets are available through Webtickets, with special discounts for preview performances, groups of four or more, and half-price tickets every Wednesday.

Also Read: Market Theatre had suspended Ngema for ‘acts of misconduct’

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