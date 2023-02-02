Spotify lists sizzling emerging artists to watch out for in 2023

African music has consistently unfurled waves of new, fresh talent every year who have propelled the global interest in Afrobeats, amapiano and its many other sub-genres.

2022 was a breakout year for artists like Buju, Costa Titch, and Asake, whose success propelled them into Wrapped top lists at the end of 2022.

For fans of African music on Spotify, 2023 promises another roll call of amazing artists, ready to break through to fame and mainstream streaming success.

Some musicians are primed to release their best music in the coming months while others have enjoyed early success on Spotify, and show many indications of even greater success on the horizon.

Others are relatively new elements, developing new takes on familiar sounds that harken towards major shifts in popular music.

From South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda with a wide range of styles, cultures and perspectives, these artists are, according to Spotify data, the ones to watch in 2023.

Pabi Cooper

With her hit single Waga Bietjie doing numbers on social media, and a feature on the line-up for Afro Nation Portugal, 2023 is shaping up to be her best yet.

Boontle RSA

A regular feature on over a dozen of 2022’s hottest amapiano tracks including Wenza Kanjani and POLO, this South African artist and songwriter is primed to make 2023 his breakout year.

Uncle Waffles

Lungelihle Zwane, or Uncle Waffles, has quickly established herself as a major driver of fashion, music, and amapiano culture. Following her social media virality in 2021, she shot into stardom with her track Tanzania topping charts for months on end.

Nkosazana Daughter

21-year-old singer and songwriter Nkosazana Daughter is a fast-rising star in the amapiano genre. In 2023, she received her first award nomination in the Best Female MVP category at the SoundCity MVP Awards Festival.

Young Stunna

With massive hit tracks like SETE where he is featured with Blxckie, and Adiwele featuring alongside Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna has made his mark within the amapiano genre.

Jay Jody

Phologo Judah Mataboge, popularly known by his stage name Jay Jody, is a rapper singer-songwriter with beginnings as one half of the rap duo B3nchMarQ.

Blue Tape

With tracks such as thE confrontatioN and blvcK kidZ, their fresh, mellow vibe has garnered a dedicated listenership. Having collaborated with other up-and-comers such as A-Reece and Jay Jody, their sound is just getting started.

Khanyisa

Having started out as a social media personality, Khanyisa Jaceni moved to music in 2021 and quickly found her place in the amapiano genre. Her breakthrough song Bheka Mina Ngedwa, together with Lady Du, put her on our radar.

Lwah Ndlunkulu

Vocalist Lwandile Mtshali, better known as Lwah Ndlunkulu, has been going up since her debut single Home in 2021.

Will Linley

21-year-old Will Linley began writing songs at a young age, eventually moving to TikTok to begin his musical journey in 2021. His 2021 debut single Miss Me (when you’re gone) became a radio hit in South Africa, establishing Will as a rising star in pop music.

Droomsindroom

Brother duo Droomsindroom has been a trailblazer in the Afrikaans indie pop music scene, with two singles and an EP which dropped in 2022 alone.

Officixl RSA

Officixl RSA’s hypnotic beats, with tracks like Drumonades and Jozi Night, makes his music a staple for any groove night.

