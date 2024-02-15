Stand-up comedian Skhumba Hlophe steps into the acting world

“It has always been comedy and radio, but now I have added acting,” Skhumba Hlophe, the co-host of Kaya 959 Afternoon Drive, said.

This is following his appearance in the Netflix romantic comedy film Soweto Love Story, which debuted on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking to Sunday World during the Wednesday night watch party for the show in Parktown north, Hlophe said that he was introduced to acting through a medium like radio.

“I was given a free role to do, and as someone who grew up in eKasi in Thembisa, the character was not far fetched for me,” he said.

“Having a director like Rolie Nikiwe helps ease everything, and I think I delivered.”

Hlophe expressed his hope that people would learn not to dictate to or condemn others based on their expectations.

“In the show, the audience will see their own moms, the pressure from parents, and the expectation to have accomplished certain things at a certain stage or age.

“The misconception about gender and sexuality is that it is none of anyone’s business,” said Skhumba, whose wish is to see people from eKasi experience the talent that Mzansi has in its totality.

Mzansi has talented actors

He explained further: “A lot of people are talking about things that are done by international stars like Denzel Washington.

“Do not get me wrong, I am not saying there is anything wrong with him, but we also have talented actors in the country, and in the show we had Sparky Xulu, Lunga Shabalala, and others.

“The biggest issue that we have now is access to things for people in eKasi. This set-up is beautiful; however, it would be great to have something like this in a much bigger space like a stadium.”

The stand-up comedian declared that his year-long schedule is packed with events and travels throughout South Africa.

“The question is not how I relate to the audience but rather how they relate to me despite the language barriers.

“Basetsana Kumalo once said that there is a Skhumba inside every person, so the moment I open my mouth, people relate.”

