State bankrolls Winnie Khumalo’s funeral three months after burial

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture has apologised and finally approved payment for kwaito legend Winnie Khumalo's funeral. The funds were authorised on April 15, about three months after Khumalo's funeral took place at the Protea South Multipurpose Hall in Soweto on January 18. In an email to the Khumalo family, the department apologised for the delay and assured them that the funds would be paid in the current financial year. The email, which was addressed to Khumalo's sister, Tshepi Rakepile, reads: "This is a formal email to confirm our telephone conversation and to inform you that all the documentation for the funds has been approved and authorised. "The funds couldn't be transferred in the last financial year and were placed in a queue for transfer at the beginning of the new financial year in April 2025. "At this stage, we are awaiting the finalisation of the transition process from the previous financial year to the new one, after which the transfer will be completed." Families allegedly rejected support Collen Hlatshwayo, an official from the department, said: "Please accept our apologies and be assured that all is in order. As soon as the process is complete, I will provide an update." The apology and payment come after a Sunday World article revealed that the families of Khumalo and Victor "Doc Shebeleza" Bogopane had not received any financial or psychological support from the department's sponsored Silapha Intervention Wellness Programme. Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie previously told the National Assembly that both families had rejected support from the programme. "The service provider contacted Doc Shebeleza's CC records, Amaha Organisation, and reached out to Winnie Khumalo's label, Winkay Records, during these difficult times to offer the families grief, loss, psychological, and social support. "The spokespersons for the labels took the details and asked for family privacy, advising that they would share the information with the families after the funerals," said McKenzie at the National Assembly at the time. Families refute the minister's claims However, both families refuted McKenzie's claims, and McKenzie has since taken to social media to also refute the families' claims. It is public knowledge that media personality Sabelo "Ntombeningi" Sithole paid for Khumalo's memorial and funeral services. Sithole hit back at McKenzie's outburst and said: "I'd like to reiterate that the Khumalo family received no support from the Silapha Intervention Wellness Programme, whether financial or psychological. "I was therefore disappointed when the minister attacked us on social media and painted us as liars. "We are not disputing his presence at the funeral. However, delivering a speech at a funeral does not equate to financial or psychological support. I am therefore offended and feel obliged to address this."