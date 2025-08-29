State film agency set to pump millions of rands into noncompliant firms

The state-owned National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has come under fire after approving and allocating funding to companies that are not compliant with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). However, NFVF refuted these allegations.

On August 11, the NFVF proudly announced the list of successful applicants for Production and Development Cycle 1 of the 2025/2026 financial year through its website and social media platforms.

The foundation wrote in a statement: “The NFVF is proud to reveal the approved projects for Production and Development Cycle 1 of the 2025/26 financial year.

“From groundbreaking feature films and powerful documentaries to inspiring animations, short films, and TV/web productions, this cycle showcases the incredible creativity and diversity of South African storytelling.

“A huge congratulations to all successful applicants; we can’t wait to see your stories come to life.”

But behind the congratulatory message, outrage has been mounting among filmmakers who accuse the NFVF of favouritism, a lack of transparency, and stifling emerging voices in the industry.

Veteran filmmaker Shamiel Soni, with over 25 years of experience, voiced his frustration on Facebook: “How come whenever we apply you never accept, and I have 25 years in the industry?”

Network of friends thriving

Another filmmaker, Gondongwana Mthethwa, was even more scathing.

“Friends award friends funds, and when they start shooting their films, NFVF panellists and council members will be on set working in various departments,” said Mthethwa.

“There is no transformation or growth in this industry. Young emerging filmmakers are marginalised by this network of friends who are defrauding the industry.”

Mthethwa, who claims to have been rejected more than 15 times by the NFVF, accused the foundation of recycling the same names and projects.

“If you check the NFVF approvals over the last five years, you will notice the same organisations and individuals funded year after year. These people recycle stories, use the same actors, and slap on different titles.

“The NFVF is killing the industry by making it exclusive. Emerging filmmakers in Gauteng are repeatedly sidelined because funding is reserved for established players.”

Another filmmaker, speaking anonymously, echoed the concerns.

“The NFVF is strict with some applicants but allows others to get away with non-compliance. It’s unfair and disheartening because we work hard only to be rejected. Rules must apply equally to everyone.”

Failure to submit annual returns

Sunday World has established that at least seven of the companies approved for funding are in fact non-compliant with CIPC regulations, having failed to submit their annual returns.

Despite this, they stand to receive allocations ranging from R100 000 to R700 000 each.

The list of non-compliant companies is known to Sunday World but cannot be published due to legal constraints.

Lerato Mokopanele, the Marketing and Communications Manager from NFVF refuted the allegations. “This is impossible. We have processes in place to ensure that applications do not progress to the next stage of the funding process if they are not compliant.

“We have a funding application department that handles the compliant vetting of all funding applications submitted to the NFVF. Therefore, we don’t have non-compliant projects that have been approved,” said Mokopanele.

