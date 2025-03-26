Showmax series\u00a0Steinheist, a documentary that goes deeper into unpacking the biggest corporate scam in South African history, explores one of the most controversial and riveting occurrences in the country\u2019s colourful history. The series explores how the net tightened around former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste in the build up to his suicide on March 21 2024. Director Richard Finn Gregory believes the new episodes will show that the wheels of justice do turn. State capture eroded faith in justice system \u201cWe had a rough time during the state capture years. That was when South Africans started to lose faith that our country could actually prosecute crimes and make a dent in corruption. But the new episodes show that our public institutions do have teeth. And they are able to prosecute, eventually. So, audiences will be left with some optimism that justice can happen in South Africa,\u201d said Gregory. Gregory also hopes the prosecution of those involved will send a clear message to the international community that South Africa is able to prosecute crimes. Episodes 4 and 5 pick up the story a month after the documentary series\u2019 initial 2022 release. That was when the Reserve Bank froze R1.4bn of Jooste\u2019s assets. This was followed by his 20-year ban and a R15-million fine from the JSE. His record R475-million fine from The Financial Sector Conduct Authority and his police summons to stand trial. Also the seizure of R60-million of assets from Berdine Odendaal, his alleged mistress.\u00a0 Series exposes how justice system dealt harshly with offenders \u201cWhen the first episodes were released, people would say, \u2018It\u2019s been five years since the scandal, and there\u2019s been no action taken\u2019. So we try to show in these episodes what was already happening the public eye,\u201d added Gregory. The episodes feature Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank. Also Alex Pascoe, head of market abuse at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. \u201cWe try to lift the lid on what was really happening behind the scenes. Like the court orders that were being issued in secret. Hopefully that just gives us a little more confidence that when there's a major crime like this, the authorities are working on it. Even if they can\u2019t reveal their hand to the public just yet.\u201d\u00a0 Markus Jooste\u2019s accomplices in crosshairs The episodes also explore the ongoing attempts to recover the money and bring Jooste\u2019s accomplices to justice. These included insider trading prosecutions in South Africa and fraud convictions in Germany. Also the arrest of former Steinhoff executive St\u00e9han Grobler. The sentencing and plea deal of Ben la Grange, Steinhoff\u2019s former chief financial officer.\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cAt the end of the first three episodes, we were pretty convinced Markus Jooste did it. But we were left with the question of who else was involved. We manage to answer that question in these episodes. And we now got a clear idea of exactly what the scams were and who was involved,\u201d he said.\u00a0 \u201cThere are some high profile people who are in jail who have turned state witness. They are helping prosecutors with all the evidence they need to prosecute more people. From here on out, I think we can just continue watching the news. We will see who the next high profile arrest is going to be, because I\u2019m pretty sure there will be more.\u201d Broadening perceptions about corruption in SA \u201cThe Steinhoff scandal will be remembered for broadening people\u2019s thinking about corruption in South Africa. \u201cUp till that point, we had thought of corruption in this country as being linked to the government and the public sector. Things like Nkandla, the Guptas, and state capture. So when Steinhoff blew open, it made us rethink corruption in South Africa. That this was also in the corporate sector.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0