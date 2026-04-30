‘Strings Attached’ unpacks the dark side of love on Mzansi Magic

A gripping new drama series, Strings Attached, is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic from Monday, May 4, at 8pm, promising viewers an intense exploration of love, control and psychological manipulation.

At the heart of the story is Lethabo, played by Rosemary Zimu, a resilient breadwinner who believes she has finally found her chance at happiness. Her world shifts when she meets the enigmatic businessman Xolani, portrayed by Melusi Mbhele.

What begins as a seemingly perfect romance quickly descends into a chilling tale of emotional control, as Xolani’s charm masks a far more sinister reality.

The series delves into the complex dynamics of relationships that appear loving on the surface but are rooted in manipulation. Through Lethabo’s journey, Strings Attached exposes how easily individuals can become entangled in cycles of dependency and control, often without realising it.

‘Happiness lies within you’

Speaking about the show, Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels, said: “This is a bold story that reflects the realities being navigated by many South Africans. As a channel, this is one of those shows that illustrate our commitment to telling stories that not only entertain but shine a light on the often-overlooked dynamics of psychological and emotional manipulation. It is also a reminder to the Mzansi audience that you are the driver of your own journey and that happiness lies within you.”

Produced by Ray Content Hub and directed by Nthabi Tau, the series takes a layered approach to storytelling. Tau explained that the inspiration behind Strings Attached came from exploring how love and control can coexist in ways that are not always immediately visible.

“The goal was never to glamorise toxic relationships,” Tau said. “Instead, we wanted audiences to feel the emotional pull while also recognising the discomfort that comes with it.”

She added that the chemistry between the cast was crucial in bringing authenticity to the story, with performances driven not only by attraction but by a deeper emotional push and pull that sustains the tension throughout the series.

Resonance with society

Tau hopes the show will spark important conversations, particularly in a South African context, around emotional boundaries, self-worth and societal expectations of love. She believes many viewers will see reflections of their own experiences in the characters, opening the door to more honest discussions about relationships.

What sets Strings Attached apart, she said, are its psychological depth and unconventional storytelling style. Rather than presenting events in a linear way, the series unfolds through the characters’ emotional perspectives, blurring the lines between reality, memory and perception.

For Tau, one of the most profound aspects of working on the series was the opportunity to give voice to stories that are often left untold. “This was more than just a production,” she said. “It was a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the responsibility that comes with telling such stories.”

New Mzansi Magic blurrs the lines between reality, memory and perception.

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