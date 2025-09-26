Television drama series ‘Scandal!’ to air final episode in June 2026

It is the end of an era for South African television after e.tv officially announced that its award-winning and much-loved daily drama Scandal! will air its final episode in June 2026.

This will bring down the curtain on more than 20 years of gripping storylines, memorable characters, and unforgettable television moments.

Since its debut, Scandal! has cemented itself as one of the country’s most iconic soap operas, captivating millions of viewers with stories that mirrored the complexities of everyday life.

The show consistently pushed boundaries, sparking conversations on social issues while delivering entertainment of the highest standard.

In a statement, e.tv explained that the decision was driven by the ever-changing television landscape, which demands broadcasters to constantly review programming and scheduling.

“We believe that Scandal! has reached the end of its life cycle,” the channel said.

The station extended its deepest gratitude to Ochre Moving Pictures, the production house behind the soap, for over two decades of creativity and dedication.

Labour of love

The tribute also acknowledged the talented cast and hardworking crew whose artistry and passion helped shape Scandal! into a household name.

Stan Joseph, the executive producer at Ochre Moving Pictures, reflected on the journey: “Producing Scandal! has been an incredible journey and a true labour of love.

“Over 20 years, our writers, directors, actors, and crew have poured their hearts into bringing authentic South African stories to life. While it is bittersweet to say goodbye, we are proud of the legacy Scandal! leaves behind.”

Fans will be relieved to know that the drama series is not disappearing immediately.

The show will remain on air until June 2026, giving loyal viewers ample time to enjoy its final chapters and bid farewell to those who have become part of their daily lives.

As one of South Africa’s most successful and longest-running soap operas, Scandal! leaves behind a powerful legacy.

For millions of fans, its finale will mark not just the end of a show but the closing of a cultural chapter that defined local television.