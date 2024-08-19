After saying "I do" at first sight, Boitshepo Mashetla and Khanyisindlela Sebenzile Ngwenya embarked on a romantic and enlightening journey. Being one of the most remarkable pairs on the most recent season of Married at First Sight, Mzansi, the newlyweds have successfully captured viewers' attention. The show, which is well-known for its original concept of pairing strangers who first encounter one another at the altar, has brought these two incredible people together. The show depicts their development, from their first meeting to their blossoming romance. Speaking to Sunday World about their journey into finding love, Mashetla said she entered the show after she had been out of the dating pool for a while. She was surprised by how shallow it was when she got back. "I had been on some dates looking for a potential partner, and it just was not working," Mashetla said. "If I can tell an expert the kind of man I want, maybe they will make my quest to find 'Mr Right Guy' much shorter." Temptation Island Ngwenya revealed that he had applied to Temptation Island before, but his application had been rejected. His information remained in the database, and he received a call from a producer informing him about Married at First Sight, Mzansi. "I did not think twice as the producer asked me if I wanted to be on the show," he said. "I have always thought about marriage and being a husband, and I thought this show would give me that, but also, I was tired of trying to find love the conventional way, so I thought to myself: 'Why not try a different way'. That\u2019s how I got into the show." When Mashetla had to break the news to her family, she said she was terrified. With Ngwenya by her side, she broke the news to her aunt. "They did not believe that someone who is as responsible as myself and shy would do such a thing. "Shocked is even an understatement, but they accepted my decision as they trust and support me." Adjusting to reality Getting Ngwenya to warm up and adjust to the reality of their decision has been one of the couple's toughest obstacles. "For some time during the show, I felt like he was not letting me into his mind, thoughts, and plans," said Mashetla.\u00a0 I think he realised, with the experts' assistance, how much it irritated me and how it affected my willingness to give the experiment my all, Mashetla said. According to Ngwenya, their wedding day has to be the couple's biggest highlight of the relationship. "I was nervous the day before the wedding, and the challenges on the day of my wedding made it worse, but everything came together in the end," he said. "My wife looked stunning, and she came across as someone who was genuine from the get-go. "We also had a lengthy conversation after the ceremony, and that was where I got to know more about her." Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content