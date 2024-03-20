‘The Masked Singer SA’ returns bigger, better with old detectives

Reality singing competition The Masked Singer South Africa is making a return for another season, with the same old detectives. The second season of The Masked Singer South Africa kicks off on S3 (formerly known as SABC 3) on Saturday, April 6, at 6.30pm.

On Season 1 of The Masked Singer South Africa, house music songstress Holly Rey, who was disguised as a Lollipop, walked away with the season’s prize.

Mzansi mega stars on the line-up

Sixteen Mzansi megastars will again set the stage alight disguised in the most exquisite, bejewelled costumes. The identity of these celebrities will, of course, remain top secret. This until the show’s detectives and studio audience decide it’s time for them to show their familiar faces.

Primedia Studios and production company Rose and Oaks Media have lifted the lid on some of the key role players lined up for Season 2.

The always-suave and ever-quirky Mpho Pops reprises his role as The Masked Singer South Africa’s charming host. On detective duty are four distinguished super-sleuths.

Tasked with uncovering the mysterious face

One of these celebrity detectives is a multiple award-winning muso and chef extraordinaire. They are tasked with deciphering obscure clues and figuring out who is behind the masks.

At his side is a flamboyant veteran media personality, actor and choreographer known for his attention-grabbing outfits.

Then there is also a beloved teddy-bear-like radio personality and DJ. The show’s lady Detective happens to be a gorgeous social butterfly, influencer, and fashionista.

J’Something from Micasa, Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe and Sithelo Shozi return to wreck their brains to solve the show’s mysterious masked cases.

Rose and Oaks Media co-owner Anele Mdoda said the clues this time are going to be much harder.

Bigger, better, and more fun

“In fact, everything is bigger, better, and more spectacular this season. South Africa is going to be blown away by the dazzling costumes and themed episodes. Energetic performances of popular songs, and calibre of personalities bringing their A-game too. They will battle to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy. We’re talking megastars from world-famous sports figures. Maybe even a World Cup winner, to globally recognisable faces,” she gushed.

In the lead-up to The Masked Singer South Africa Season 2’s first episode, some masks are already popping up in public spaces.

“The beauty of The Masked Singer Singer South Africa is that the entire country can play along. They can guess the true identity of these fantastic, costumed characters. It’s a wonderful family show. A great fun to see a different side of Mzansi’s biggest household names,“ said Primedia Studios president Jan du Plessis.

The Masked Singer South Africa Season 1 proved to be a massive audience favourite. This according to Lala Tuku, acting group executive of Video Entertainment at SABC.

Viewers’ favourite

“In its premiere timeslot on S3, viewership surged by an impressive 109%. Repeat episodes also drew substantial audiences. For example, the third episode’s repeat on SABC 1 attracted more than 1,8 million viewers,” said Tuku.

The premiere episode of The Masked Singer South Africa Season 2 will be screened on Saturdays at 6.30pm. There will also be a rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm. Also on S3 on Fridays at 10pm.

