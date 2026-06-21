Entertainment

‘The Polygamist’ has tongues wagging worldwide

By Mpho Majoro
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A South African-produced Pan-African tale of love, betrayal, infidelity, broken vows and a shattered family is the top-ranked Netflix series in 16 countries in Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Asia.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • A South African-produced Pan-African tale of love, betrayal, infidelity, broken vows and a shattered family is the top-ranked Netflix series in 16 countries in Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Asia.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Mpho Majoro.
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