Thought provoking ‘Black Conversations’ on Mzansi Magic’s series

Mzansi Magic and Castle Milk Stout have launched a four-part series that will consist of thought-provoking Black Conversations.

The series is made up of diverse South African opinion leaders and media personalities such as Celeste Ntuli, Mthokozisi ‘Mablerh’ Cele, Dineo Ranaka, Ayabonga Cawe, Musa Mseleku, Tall A$$ Mo, Coconut Khelz and Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo to name a few.

The Castle Milk stout panel said they came up with the series to try and drive the brand’s Don’t Fear Black, Savour It campaign.

“As a purpose-driven brand, strongly rooted in the celebration of Africans, this perception held by consumers, indicated a large subject, affecting society that needed to be addressed the negative affiliation associated with ‘black’ not just as a colour but as a concept, an attitude, and an identity,” said Brand Manager, Khensani Mkhombo.

The panel added that through this campaign they want to unpack blackness positively and open a platform where people are able to discuss blackness openly and authentically.

“As a brand, we are invested in providing positive dialogues for all South Africans to engage on issues that impact us as Africans. We are confident that all the episodes will evoke stimulating discussions that will contribute to fostering a society that allows Africans to de-mystify misconceptions about blackness.

“The viewing of the first four episodes at The View Boutique Hotel in Auckland Park focused more on the concept of cancel culture and the negative connotations attributed to ‘Black Twitter’.

“We are looking forward to engaging all South Africans on the addressed topics and are welcoming to the differing opinions that are shared by the cast, viewers, and anyone else who has wanted to discuss these topics, with respect and without the fear of being misrepresented or unfairly judged,” said Mkhombo.

The first episode will air on Mzansi Magic on 20 October 2022 at 21:30.

