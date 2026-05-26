Thriller movie revives love for Chinese movies

Chinese action thriller Pegasus has roared onto South African screens, thrilling adrenaline seekers and motorsport enthusiasts alike during a special screening at Nu Metro Hyde Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Originally released in 2019, the Chinese film has maintained its appeal among audiences, combining high-speed racing action with compelling storytelling that continues to resonate years after its debut.

South African audiences ‘love Chinese films’

Speaking at the event organised by the Chinese Media Group (CMG), Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said South African audiences had shown growing appreciation for Chinese film and television productions and expressed optimism about future cultural collaborations between the two countries.

“One day I was travelling in the outskirts of KwaZulu-Natal, and I saw a South African man watching a Chinese series on his phone. I was impressed,” Peng said.

He added that Chinese-produced films and series are increasingly finding enthusiastic audiences in South Africa, highlighting the role of entertainment in strengthening cultural ties.

Former diplomat raves about Chinese movies

Former diplomat Saul Molobi, who served as South African Consul-General in Milan between April 2012 and June 2016, reflected on how Chinese films shaped his early love for cinema.

“I grew up in Hammanskraal, and the first movies I enjoyed were Chinese movies,” Molobi said.

“Because they were action-orientated, we were able to follow the stories without even understanding the English.”

Molobi said those early experiences sparked a broader curiosity about the world long before he entered diplomacy.

“When I later became a diplomat, I was introduced to the world of cultural diplomacy. But it reminded me that even as a young boy in a rural village, I already knew something about China and the rest of the continent through literature and film,” he said.

“Movies and books introduced me to the world long before I could travel.”

A long-time fan of Chinese cinema icons such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Jet Li, Molobi said Pegasus stood out because it moved beyond traditional martial arts themes.

“This was excellent because it’s not just your typical karate, Shaolin or Tai Chi movie,” he said with a laugh.

“This one is about something I can immediately relate to, motorsport, which I enjoy very much.”

Wider exposure for Chinese film industry

Bureau Chief of China Media Group Africa, Song Jianing shared the importance of exposing the Chinese film industry to the rest of the world.

“The movies show the skill and art applied by every participant, from cinematography until the finished product. We are excited for everyone to see them.”

Jianing added that China is more than just a country, but it has its own culture that sets it apart.

“We hope that through the film you can see the impact that the film industry has in the world.”

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