Thulani Mtsweni’s return to TV brings unfinished business to ‘Uzalo’

Fan-favourite actor Thulani Mtsweni is making a striking return to television, joining Uzalo season 12 in a role that promises both humour and hard truths.

Mtsweni steps into the character of Pondo, an old-school charmer whose loud and comedic personality masks a past filled with regret and avoidance.

While he may arrive in KwaMashu bringing light moments, his storyline quickly digs into deeper emotional territory.

Dynamic array of new characters

Pondo’s return is not just about starting over; it’s about facing the consequences of decisions he once ran away from.

Years ago, he abandoned a relationship when confronted with the reality of fatherhood. Now, his reappearance sets off a chain of events that forces him to confront that very past.

As he settles into hostel life, Pondo forms an unexpected bond with one of the izinsizwa, unaware that their connection runs far deeper than he realises.

It’s a twist that is expected to unravel into one of the season’s most layered storylines.

Uzalo welcomes a dynamic array of new characters, each bringing their intrigue to the vibrant world of KwaMashu.

Nduduzo Zuma steps into Uzalo as Smiso, a bold, magnetic newcomer who arrives in KwaNjomane as part of its revamped, youthful energy.

Charming, stylish, unpredictable, and impossible to miss, Smiso quickly becomes more than just a fresh face, finding himself entangled in emotional dynamics with Babekazi that threaten to spiral beyond his control. His presence introduces a playful yet disruptive force that shifts the balance in unexpected ways.

Phindile Mashabane takes on the role of LaDlamini, a sophisticated and self-made businesswoman whose quiet confidence speaks volumes. Intelligent, composed, and unwavering in her standards.

Erasing Nkunzi’s legacy

She enters KwaMashu as a woman who knows her worth, immediately capturing Mbatha’s attention.

But LaDlamini is not easily won over, and her presence sets the stage for a compelling pursuit marked by power, pride, and ambition.

Sikhosiphi Ngcobo embodies Bab’Sizwe, a respected traditional leader whose grief quickly transforms into a quest for justice.

Following the death of Chief Shepherd, Bab’Sizwe’s pain fuels a growing tension that seeks to erase Nkunzi’s legacy in e’Ndlende, igniting a powerful and emotionally charged battle over leadership, loyalty, and legacy. His arrival sparks a major shift in authority within KwaMashu.

Speaking on the new season, the production team said these characters will bring a necessary balance of entertainment and emotional depth.

“Every new character we introduce brings something meaningful to the story. David Mukhwevho, the producer of the show, said: “This season, viewers can expect more heart, more tension, and real stories.”

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