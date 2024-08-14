Although Mzansi Magic telenovela Champions is not making a return for its second season, more cast members have joined, while other are leaving. Last week Friday the curtain closed on veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube, who played Washington Modise. Actress Thuli Thabethe has joined Champions and made her first appearance on Tuesday evening. She showed up together with her on-screen son Mthokozisi, played by Aphelele Shezi. Read more: Sello Maake kaNcube (Archie Moroka) pleading for a role where he would be called by his name. Sello Maake kaNcube tired of being called Archie Moroka Thabethe, who plays Nomvula, is a charismatic character with a larger-than-life personality. She is a mother of two, a strong, dominant woman. But she finds her softness in her purpose of serving others. And that is how her relationship with Philemon blossomed. This was as she used her skills sewing church uniforms in her hometown. The move was to cater for the financial needs of the rising Giants soccer club. She is big on family and bringing people together, and that is why she is seeking to re-unite her family. She does so by bringing her son and husband back together. However, she has a dangerous streak, as she is quick to draw the battle lines when necessary. Last episode in January Last month, Mzansi Magic announced that the last episode would be broadcast on January 31. The production for the season was concluded in June.\u00a0 The star-studded telenovela features seasoned actors such as Jo-anne Reynecke, Sello Maake ka-Ncube and Tumisho Masha. Also Kwenzo Ngcobo, Kgomotso Christopher, Keitu Sankola, Thato Dithebe and Minki Malatji. Rethabile Mohapi, Thabo Malema and many more talented cast members are also featured. \u201cFirstly, to our cast, Tshedza Pictures, sponsors and advertisers, thank you for your ongoing support for Champions. And for your efforts in entertaining our Mzansi Magic viewers,\u201d said the channel. Also Read: Champions telenovela is not returning for second season Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content