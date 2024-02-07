TikTok Awards honour Africa’s creative talent in the digital age

Social media video platform TikTok and Vodacom have joined forces to present the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards.

The awards honour the achievements of content creators on the platform. They also provide a glimpse into the future of media and entertainment in Africa.

Creative expression on the continent

Through their collaboration, these organisations aim to shed light on the creative expression that builds the creative industry across Africa.

This is the second year of the eagerly anticipated award ceremony, celebrating TikTok creators for their talent and creativity. During December 2023, TikTok fans were asked to vote for their favourite creators on TikTok. Winners were chosen by public vote and a TikTok judging panel. One winner emerging from each category.

Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, said TikTok champions creativity and connects people globally.

Next generation of talent

“Our platform empowers anyone to become a creator and share their stories while building careers. These awards are designed to inspire, guide, and empower the next generation of talent to take Africa to the world,” said Sibiya.

Vodacom enhances the creative process with its best-in-test network on South Africa’s most reliable network. The awards will take place on Friday at Vodaworld in Midrand.

List of nominees

The nominees are:

Sports creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Nezcatt (South Africa)

2. stoneavenuee (Nigeria)

Gaming creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Khalamanja (Nigeria)

2. _someothergirl (Kenya)

3. tacticalceza (Nigeria)

Entertainment and lifestyle

Entertainment creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)

2. Lifestory328 (Kenya)

Lifestyle and Education creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Foodstakenya (Kenya)

2. _iremide (Nigeria)

3. SiyaBunny (South Africa)

Trailblazer of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. OfficialKinuthia (Kenya)

2. @olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)

Africa Rising creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Afrolecia (Haircare South Africa)

2. Nairobidisclosure (Food Kenya)

Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Pulse Nigeria 247 (Nigeria)

2. Startimeskenya (Kenya)

3. Foodiesofsa (South Africa)

4. WWTaste (South Africa)

5. PulseSports (Nigeria)

6. jointribe_gg (Nigeria)

7. Netflix Nigeria (Nigeria)

Music and art

Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

1. Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za – Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA &

Tyron Dee)

2. Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu, Umbayimbayi

3. Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo and Justin 99: Yahyuppiyah (feat.Pcee, EeQue and Chley)

4. Guchi and Loud Behaviour: Notice Me

5. Pcee, S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten – Kilimanjaro ( Feat. Justin 99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ)

6. Khaid & Boy Spyce: Carry Me Go (Sped Up)

7. Khaid: Anabella (Sped Up)

8. Asake: Lonely At the Top

9. Spyro: Who is your guy?

10. Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky, Party No Dey Stop

11. Jux & Diamond Platnumz: Enjoy

12. Jay Melody, Sawa

13. Platform TZ: Wivu

14. Alikiba – Mahaba

15. Bruce Africa: You

