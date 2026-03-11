TikTok pushes for safer internet in Africa

Social media platform TikTok has renewed its commitment to online safety. It has hosted government officials, regulators and industry leaders at its third annual Sub-Saharan Africa Safer Internet Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Themed #SaferTogether: Innovation and Safety, the two-day gathering brought together policymakers, technology experts, online safety advocates and digital creators to discuss ways of tackling growing safety challenges in the digital space.

Collaboration key to strengthening digital safety

The summit is part of a regional initiative launched in 2024 to strengthen partnerships with African governments and regulators around internet safety. The first event was hosted in Accra, followed by a second summit in Cape Town last year.

Addressing delegates, Tokunbo Ibrahim, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, said collaboration was key to strengthening digital safety across the continent.

“Our mission is clear: to share learnings, tackle common challenges and collaboratively advance actionable solutions that protect citizens online,” Ibrahim added.

“By bringing together policymakers, tech innovators and creators, we ensure these conversations are inclusive and lead to a more resilient digital landscape.”

Protecting young users online

The summit featured discussions on a range of pressing issues including protecting young users online, improving platform trust and safety measures, and developing policy frameworks for responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance.

Among those attending was Deputy Minister in the SA Presidency Kenny Morolong, who said the engagement highlighted growing cooperation between South Africa and Kenya on digital governance.

“We look forward to collaborating on advancing responsible AI governance, enhancing content transparency and strengthening digital safety measures to ensure secure online environments for all users across the continent,” Morolong said.

Helping public better understand AI

A major highlight of the gathering was TikTok’s announcement of $200,000 (about R3.3-million) in additional advertising credits to support Sub-Sahara African organisations to improve AI and media literacy.

The funding builds on the platform’s $2-million AI Literacy Fund, launched in November 2025. This supports global non-profit organisations creating content to help the public better understand artificial intelligence.

Among the African organisations the initiative already supports are Africa Check, Kenya-based Mtoto News, and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.

Combatting manipulated online content

These organisations are educating audiences about AI technologies, identifying misinformation and combating the spread of deepfakes and other forms of manipulated online content.

TikTok’s Global Head of Outreach and Partnerships for Trust & Safety, Valiant Richey, said empowering users with knowledge about AI was becoming increasingly important as the technology evolves.

“With the rapid advancement of AI, we are committed to educating our community so they feel empowered to engage responsibly with AI, whether as viewers or creators.”

AI helps to moderate content, improve transparency

The platform also showcased the role AI plays in moderating content and improving transparency. TikTok requires creators to label realistic AI-generated content, and uses advanced detection systems and digital watermarking to help identify such material.

Monitoring more than 100-million videos uploaded daily, TikTok said it relies on a combination of automated technology and human moderation teams to keep the platform safe.

TikTok removed over 14-million videos in sub-Saharan Africa

According to the company’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2025, TikTok removed over 14-million videos in sub-Saharan Africa, with 96.7% detected and removed proactively before being reported by users.

The event concluded with delegates committing to continue working together to strengthen digital safety initiatives and promote responsible AI use across the continent.

