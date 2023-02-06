Time to say goodbye for popular music competition show

Idols SA, a music competition show that unearthed local talent, has been canned after 21 years and 19 seasons.

News of the show’s cancelation surfaced on Sunday evening when it was announced that season 19 will be the last edition.

“It’s time to say goodbye after 18 unforgettable seasons in the history of creating stars. Season 19 is the final one,” announced the show producers, adding that auditions for the farewell season will commence on Sunday.

Back in 2001, Heinz Winkler became the first winner, followed by Anke Pietrangeli, Karin Kortje, Jody Williams and a tie win in 2009 for Sasha-Lee Davids and Jason Hartman. Khaya Mthethwa won the show’s season eight.

It has also uncovered many other stars including Karabo Mogane, Paxton Fielies, Yanga Sobetwa, Luyolo Yiba, Vincent Bones and Thapelo Molomo.

Even though many other contestants did not lift the title, their journey on the show opened many doors in the industry. Among them is internationally renowned Lloyiso Ginjana, Amanda Black, Shekhinah and Mmatema.

Randall Abrahams, Unathi Nkayi and Gareth Cliff were the first panel of judges that kept the viewers glued to their TV screens for many years.

It later introduced new judges Thembi Seete and JR alongside Somizi, but the move reportedly failed to push up the ratings.

The channel is yet to release an official statement.

It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023

