Award-winning American rapper Travis Scott has included a South African concert in Johannesburg in his extended Circus Maximus World Tour. The Sicko Mode hitmaker announced the tour's extension in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Joburg/Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something," he captioned the post, sparking excitement from local stars such as Oscar Mbo and Uncle Vinny. The Johannesburg concert will be the first in the extended tour and is scheduled to take place at the FNB Stadium on October 11. Beware of tickets sold unlawfully According to organisers Big Concerts, a Discovery Bank ticket pre-sale opened at 9am on March 26 and will run until 8.59am on March 28. "Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo and other secondary sites," said Big Concerts. "These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for commercial purposes at multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. "Should you purchase these tickets, you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund." Popular beer brand Castle Lite said it has been bringing international megastars to South Africa for decades, with past headliners including Drake, Wiz Khalifa, and Post Malone. Reviving legendary moments The Castle Lite Legacy is reclaiming its spot at the forefront of music entertainment with none other than Travis Scott. This year, Castle Lite Unlocks will revive legendary moments while pushing the limits of live entertainment with electrifying, show-stopping performances at the country's biggest outdoor music venue. "We are thrilled to be back, reinvigorated and more intentional. We have an exciting plan in place for Unlocks 2025," said Colleen Duvenage, the brand director. "Premium VIP experiences, prizes, and we will do what we do best, which is serve our customers unforgettable experiences."