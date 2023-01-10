TRESOR collaborates with Drake and Popcaan in new single

African pop musician Mukengerwa “TRESOR” Riziki has collaborated with Jamaican singer Popcaan and Drake on a new single We Caa Done.

The song, recorded by Drake’s collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, was co-written and produced by TRESOR.

“I am proud to share my new collaboration. Thank you OVO Sound for believing in me. It’s always a true honour to collaborate on new music with family. Thank you once again to my brother Oliver El Khatib and the OVO team for believing in us,” TRESOR said.

We Caa Done is TRESOR’s latest international feature following a string of high-profile collaborations in 2022, including six tracks on Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album.

TRESOR’s steady focus on projects that uplift Africa remain at the core, as he pays it forward with the Hunter’s Jacquel Culture House, which seeks to break new barriers this year after its successful launch in 2022 in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, positioning the brand as South Africa’s most powerful empowerment platform for new artists looking to succeed in the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial)

