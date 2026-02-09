Triple evictions rock ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house in week four

Week four of Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa proved that the Asipheli Umoya (We Never Give Up) theme was easier said than lived, as tension, tears and explosive confrontations dominated the house, leading to a dramatic triple eviction.

Sunday’s Live Eviction Show, hosted by Smash Afrika, set the tone for a heavy night.

After revisiting the fallout from face-to-face nominations, Smash questioned housemates about a week marked by misunderstandings and strained relationships.

Neliswa summed it up perfectly, calling it a hectic week with conversations taken out of context and girls being girls.

Nerves were at their peak when Smash asked all nominated housemates to stand. Prior to the night taking a dramatic turn, Didi was declared safe first.

Mshefane became the fifth housemate to be evicted. Calm and reflective, he admitted he expected the outcome after surviving the first three weeks unscathed. “I was an underdog,” he said. “Once I got nominated, I knew the chances were high.”

Kokii followed as the sixth evictee, visibly shocked by her exit. While she initially held back the tears, emotions poured out after watching her journey in the house.

Buhle B was revealed as the seventh housemate to depart in a first for the season.

Leaning on faith, she said she trusted God’s timing, adding heartbreakingly that she was sad to leave her man behind.

Biggie’s twist, which divided the house along gender lines, enforced discipline by stripping away luxuries before the wager task.

Exemption from cooking duties

The housemates were required to devise a 30-minute fitness regimen and monitor their physical development over the course of the week.

The men emerged victorious, earning exemption from cooking duties, while the women’s camp, plagued by internal tension, struggled to function as a unit. The gents were not blind to their lack of cohesion.

What began as a conversation about chores quickly spiralled into gender wars. Ilano voiced frustrations many of the women shared: cleaning up after the men had become exhausting.

Lingering pool-party drama added fuel, with Thandeka accusing Trixie of being controlling, exposing growing fractures in the sisterhood.

Romance offered little relief. Bravo B admitted his ongoing issues with Trixie had emotionally drained him, while Trixie confided that she was done with the situationship.

Diary Room sessions revealed how isolated and mistrustful the women were feeling, with emotional fatigue hanging heavy over the house.

Thursday night brought brief relief when Biggie lifted the punishment and reunited the house.

Emotions exploded instantly: Thandeka ran straight into Mmeli’s arms, Tumi the Barber and Buhle B shared a kiss, and Bravo B and Trixie gravitated back toward familiar territory.

King Wanda’s Lottostar win of R10 000 added excitement, while Zakha Pay rewarded standout performers in the fitness challenge, including Trixie, Ramona, Bravo B, Thandeka, The Don and King Wanda, with R500 each.

Tumi takes the heat

Saturday night’s Chillers Party, powered by Chillers Punch and DJ Lamiez, pushed the house from simmering tension to full-blown volatility.

A missing drink sparked a heated confrontation, with Tumi the Barber taking the heat. Insults flew as King Wanda questioned Tumi’s relevance and dragged Buhle B into the drama.

The situation worsened when Kokii revealed Tumi once said Dene Jones was his first choice, while King Wanda alleged Tumi claimed Buhle B’s only missing factor was her looks.

Elsewhere, Bravo B finally snapped after feeling constantly compared to Que and emotionally neglected by Trixie.

When she admitted Que gave her the attention Bravo B didn’t, he told her to go be with him, bringing their situationship to a boiling point.

With the departure of seven housemates, the dissolution of alliances, and the exposure of emotions, the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house has officially become a high-stress environment.

As week five approaches, one wrong move could change everything.

