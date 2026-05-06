Tropika heads to La Réunion for season 12 showdown

The wait is over. After weeks of globe-trotting and scouting some of the world’s most picturesque coastlines on its companion series, Tropika Island Search, Tropika has officially named La Réunion as the host destination for the 12th season of Tropika Island Of Treasure.

The Indian Ocean island beat out several strong contenders, thanks to its striking mix of natural beauty, cultural depth and accessibility, sitting just a four-hour flight from South Africa. For producers, it ticked all the boxes: dramatic landscapes, pristine beaches and terrain that promises to raise the stakes for contestants.

Cinematic setting

Known for its lush forests, towering volcanic peaks and clear blue waters, La Réunion offers a cinematic setting that is expected to shape one of the most visually captivating seasons yet.

Season 2 winner and All Stars contestant Shashi Naidoo, who experienced the island during Tropika Island Search, believes the location will push contestants to their limits.

“The competitor in me is excited that the island I explored has been chosen,” she says. “It has everything needed for an incredible season. The terrain alone will challenge contestants in ways we haven’t seen before, and visually, it’s just breathtaking.”

Strategic and inspired decision

For the brand behind the show, the decision was both strategic and inspired. Sveti Kovatcheva, brand manager for Dairy Fruit Mix at Clover, says the selection process focused on finding a destination that could deliver both visually and experientially.

“Through Tropika Island Search, we explored a range of incredible locations, but La Réunion stood out,” she says. “It offers a unique mix of beauty, culture and versatility, which allows us to create diverse and exciting challenges. We’re confident it will set the stage for an unforgettable season.”

With the location locked in, anticipation is building. Auditions may be closed, but the race for the next million-rand prize is only just beginning.

Tropika Island Of Treasure season 12 is set to premiere on S3 later this year, promising high-stakes competition, intense challenges and a fresh island adventure that could redefine the series.

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