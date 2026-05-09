Tutu documentary set for emotional homecoming at Encounters festival

Fresh off a major win at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, the documentary TUTU is heading home for its African premiere at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival this June.

The powerful feature documentary offers an intimate and deeply human portrait of the late Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, anti-apartheid activist and moral compass many called South Africa’s conscience.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Pollard, the film pieces together decades of archival footage to capture Tutu beyond the headlines: fiery, funny, emotional and unwavering in his convictions.

Unforgettable moments

Audiences will witness unforgettable moments from South Africa’s turbulent history, including Tutu stepping into a violent mob to prevent the necklacing of a suspected informant during apartheid-era unrest. In another striking scene, he lashes out at former US president Ronald Reagan over opposition to sanctions against apartheid South Africa, declaring: “The West… can go to hell.”

The documentary also reveals quieter, deeply personal moments, from Tutu renewing his wedding vows with his beloved wife Leah, to breaking down emotionally while leading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Tutu’s own voice and spirit

Pollard said he wanted the story to be driven by Tutu’s own voice and spirit.

“I wanted Tutu’s voice to be the heartbeat of the story, to let his humanity, humour and moral conviction lead us through his world,” said Pollard, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker best known for documentaries including MLK/FBI.

At the heart of the film is rare archive material filmed over two decades by South African journalist Roger Friedman and photographer Benny Gool, both of whom also appear in the documentary as consulting producers.

Friedman recalled how much Tutu enjoyed their unlikely partnership.

“He enjoyed telling people that we were a Jew and a Muslim, and that he loved us,” Friedman said.

‘A deeply personal portrait’

The film also tracks Tutu’s activism beyond apartheid, showing how he continued speaking out on global injustice long after retirement.

The documentary has already earned international praise, with The Hollywood Reporter￼ describing it as “a deeply personal portrait” that leaves viewers feeling as though they truly knew the Archbishop.

TUTU is produced by HiddenLight and Universal Pictures Content Group, with businessman Richard Branson and comedian Trevor Noah among the executive producers.

Pollard will also attend the festival and host editing masterclasses in both Cape Town and Johannesburg alongside editor Paul Trewartha. Before becoming a celebrated director, Pollard worked closely with filmmaker Spike Lee, editing films including Jungle Fever and the Oscar-nominated documentary 4 Little Girls.

The 28th edition of Encounters runs from June 4 to 14, with screenings taking place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

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