TV series ‘Pound 4 Pound’ actors cry foul over nonpayment

Another production house has allegedly failed to pay its cast members.

Bakwena Productions hired the actors for their 13-part drama series Pound 4 Pound. The series premiered on BET on September 29.

The lead actors are Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Nicole Bessick, Sne Mbatha, Mduduzi Mabaso, Gabsisile Tshabalala, Kealeboga Masango, Kwanele Mthethwa, Brando Auret, and Zolisa Xaluva, to name a few.

The drama series explores the high-stakes world of women’s boxing in Africa and delivers a powerful narrative of resilience, empowerment, and the pursuit of greatness.

However, more than five actors told Sunday World that Bakwena Productions has not paid them, stating that they finished shooting in September.

An actor who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “We were expecting our money before or on September 25, but nothing came through.

“We noted the delay and enquired with the producers. We then received a communication from the executive producer, Rashaka “Rush” Muofhe, who promised to pay us by September 30. It’s now October, and they haven’t paid us.”

Verbal contract of employment

Another actor revealed that they had a verbal contract with Bakwena Productions.

“Our contracts were verbal. The understanding was that once we finish the shoot, we’ll get paid. It’s almost a month now, and we’re still waiting for our money,” said the actor.

According to another actor, only the lead actors were paid.

“We’re aggrieved because the lead actors have been paid. We know this because we are talking with the lead actors, and they confirmed that they’ve been paid,” said the actor.

“The fact that they only paid lead actors tells us that we are not their priority. This is a sad situation because we’ve got bills to pay.

“Some of us haven’t paid rent; we have no food; we cannot even go out there and look for other jobs because we have no transportation money.”

Sunday World’s numerous attempts to get a response from Bakwena Productions and Muofhe drew blanks.

A media inquiry and reminders were also sent to him, but he did not respond.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content