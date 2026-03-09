Two more exit ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ as Bazozwa house heads towards finale

The race for the R2-million prize in Big Brother Mzansi is tightening after two more housemates were evicted during Sunday night’s dramatic live show, leaving only eight contestants still competing in the Bazozwa house.

King Wanda and The Don became the latest housemates to leave the game during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The episode opened with a high-energy performance of the hit song Lutho by De Rose featuring DJ Jaivane, Smaki 08 and Wesley Keys. Host Smash Afrika then took to the jungle-themed stage, telling viewers it had been a wild week inside the house.

Weekly wager loss

Head of House Ashay, who secured the title for a second consecutive week, admitted that the pressure of leadership had weighed on him, especially after the house lost their weekly wager.

He said he felt partly responsible for not being stricter with housemates during preparations for the task.

The loss hit several contestants hard. Liema revealed she was particularly disappointed because the failed wager meant housemates lost the chance to receive messages from their families.

King Wanda missed his daughter

When voting results were revealed, Que was the first housemate declared safe, once again surviving eviction despite being nominated multiple times since the first week of the competition.

Thandeka and Liema were also saved by viewers, leaving King Wanda vulnerable.

King Wanda was announced as the first evicted contestant of the night. Speaking on the live stage, Smash Afrika remarked that he was looking real Zulu, prompting the housemate to admit that although many thoughts were running through his mind, he was most excited about seeing his daughter again.

The Don emotional

Moments later, The Don became the second housemate to leave the competition.

Fighting back tears, he told Smash Afrika that life inside the house had been emotionally draining and that he deeply missed fellow housemate Neliswa, whose earlier disqualification he believes was unfair.

The two evicted contestants are expected to reflect on their journeys during an upcoming appearance on Beyond Umsindo.

Week eight in the Bazozwa house unfolded under a jungle theme that mirrored the increasingly intense competition.

Ashay’s victory in the Head of House challenge secured him immunity for another week, and he selected Liema to share the HoH loft with him, a move that appeared to strengthen their alliance ahead of nominations.

Housemates risked their entire weekly shopping budget by placing a 100% wager on a jungle-themed performance task.

Their mission was to stage a predator-versus-prey storyline reflecting the shifting alliances and survival tactics inside the house. Dressed in animal costumes and covered in body paint, contestants fully embraced the concept.

Although Biggie praised the creativity and visual effort, calling them rare and dangerously beautiful animals, the wager ultimately failed. According to Biggie, the group relied too heavily on notes instead of delivering an authentic narrative about their experience in the game.

The loss meant the house forfeited their shopping rewards.

Conspiracy Block

The week also introduced a new twist known as the Conspiracy Block, a designated space where housemates were allowed to openly discuss usually forbidden topics such as nominations and alliances.

While the twist exposed hidden strategies and shifting loyalties, it also brought consequences.

Biggie called a house meeting to address repeated rule violations. Thandeka and Mmeli were issued final warnings for ignoring instructions, while the entire house received collective punishment after messages from home were withdrawn.

Trixie in trouble

Tensions also escalated between housemates following claims by King Wanda that Trixie had allegedly made a negative comment about Bravo B.

The revelation triggered a confrontation between the couple and put their relationship under strain. Trixie later confronted King Wanda, accusing him of stirring drama by repeating the remark.

The conflict fuelled debate among viewers over whether exposing such information is strategic gameplay or unnecessary provocation.

Drama continued after the Saturday night party when King Wanda claimed that Trixie had been pursuing Bravo B since the start of the season.

Rather than denying it, Trixie openly admitted to the claim, saying she had no regrets about going after him, a moment that reinforced her reputation for confidently owning her decisions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content