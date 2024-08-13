The artists who have been shortlisted as nominees for the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RiSA Audio Visual Music Video of the Year awards were revealed by the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) on Tuesday. This year marks the 30th edition of the SAMAs, and the event promises to offer fresh flavours and experiences. The awards ceremony honours excellence in South African music, and it is not surprising that so many local musicians have produced such a high calibre of music to be included on the nominee list. The Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RAV Music Video of the Year (RiSA) nominees came from singles that were released between April 15, 2023, and April 14, 2024. Tyler ICU is nominated for his chart-topping single Mnike, which sent the world into a frenzy with its dance challenge, while Grammy winner Tyla is nominated for her worldwide hit Water. In the Music Video of the Year category, Amapiano star Lowsheen grabbed two nominations for Thula featuring Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter and Uthando Lwakho featuring Master KG and Basetsana. Lowsheen features in another nominated hit, Ngiyamthanda, by MaWhoo and Master KG. Amapiano hits like IPlan by Zaba, Sykes, and Dlala Thukzin; Imithandazo by Mthunzi and Kabza De Small; and Sgudi Snyc by De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef, and Eemoh will be featured on the #SAMA30 Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year. Hot songs from hip-hop, dance, and new-age maskandi, including Lemons (Lemonade) by AKA and Nasty C, Mohigan Sun by M\u00f6rda and Oscar Mbo featuring Murumba Pitch, Ronda by Blxckie, and Ngiyeza by Lwah Ndlunkulu, compete for the top prize in the RiSA Audio Visual Music Video of the Year. Nhlanhla Sibisi, the CEO of RiSA, congratulated the nominees: \u201cIt is with great pride that I salute all the artists who have been shortlisted as nominees for the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RAV Music Video of the Year awards. "Artist recognition is an important and significant pat on the back, and we continue this tradition in our 30th year of existence. "It is beautiful to see how music and artists have evolved over the years." Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content