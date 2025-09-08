Tyla excited to bag second MTV Video Music Awards gong

South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal has once again put her name into music history after she won the Best Afrobeats award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 23-year-old from Johannesburg outshone a star-studded category, including Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, and Tems.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and Tyla arrived on the red carpet wearing a vintage Chanel ensemble from the Spring/Summer 1993 collection, a beige cropped top transformed into an ultra-short minidress, accessorised with gold medallions, and practical black shorts.

Second consecutive win

She described the victory as special.

“I am excited; honestly, this is amazing. The category was very tough, so shoutout to all the nominees, and shoutout to Africa, my team. It is just a blessing to be here, winning another award, so special,” she said.

This victory marks her second consecutive win in the category, following her groundbreaking 2024 win for her song Water.

Talking about her outfit, she said she wanted to be in a Chanel. “With this outfit, I said, ‘put me in Chanel’,” she chuckled.

Tyla was nominated twice for Best Afrobeats and Best Choreography, both for her hit Push 2 Start.

She promised her fans that she is working on another album that they can expect soon.

“It is coming, and it’s coming in hot, like, for real; just keep an eye out, but for now, keep an eye out for Chanels coming soon,” she said.

This accolade adds to Tyla’s forever-growing trophy case, which includes her 2024 Grammy for Best African Music Performance and recent Kids’ Choice Awards hosting gig.

Tyla has been challenging her talent, as she has collaborated with various artists and producers in the amapiano space, including Kelvin Momo, Kooldrink, and LuuDaDeejay, and recently confirmed on her Instagram that she will be working with DJ Maphorisa.

