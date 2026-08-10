Tyla leads the charge as South African women dominate music

South African women have never been short of a song to sing and now the numbers are proving just how powerful their voices have become. From the late Miriam Makeba taking the sounds of home to the world to Brenda Fassie becoming a cultural force in her own right, women have played a major role in shaping the country’s musical identity.

Decades later, that legacy continues with a new generation of female stars making serious waves both at home and abroad.

Tyla leads the pack

And at the front of the pack is none other than Grammy-winning sensation Tyla.

According to Spotify’s latest listening data, Tyla is the most-streamed South African female artist since the platform launched in the country in 2018. The Water hitmaker is also the South African female artist with the biggest international audience and the most global playlist inclusion.

Her music has clocked up more than 7-billion streams globally across the categories analysed by Spotify, a staggering milestone that further underlines her status as one of Mzansi’s biggest exports. But Tyla is far from being the only woman flying the South African flag.

She is joined in the most-streamed top 10 by Nomcebo Zikode, Alice Phoebe Lou, Babalwa M, MaWhoo, Zee Nxumalo, Nkosazana Daughter, Uncle Waffles, Ami Faku and Makhadzi.

The figures also show that while international success is a major part of the story, South African audiences continue to embrace artists who keep local languages and sounds at the heart of their music.

Nomcebo, Ami Faku, Nkosazana Daughter, Babalwa M and MaWhoo are among those driving streams of music performed in indigenous South African languages.

Their popularity is proof that songs rooted in homegrown stories and culture can travel far beyond the borders of Mzansi.

An industry bursting with female talent across genres

Spotify says there are now more than 780 South African female artists available on its platform, with close to 700 attracting international listeners over the past year.

Locally, 645 female artists were streamed by South African listeners. The numbers paint a picture of an industry bursting with female talent across genres, from amapiano and Afro-pop to soul and electronic music.

Interestingly, the artists experiencing the biggest growth are not necessarily the names already dominating the charts.

Azana takes the top spot for the highest stream growth since 2018, followed by Nia Pearl, Boohle and Lady Du. Tyla comes in at number five, with Naledi Aphiwe, DBN Gogo, Ami Faku, Nomfundo Moh and Shandesh completing the top 10.

When it comes to putting out music, Makhadzi is proving she is not one to sit still. The Limpopo-born star tops the list of female artists who have released the most new tracks since 2020. She is followed by DBN Gogo, MaWhoo, Lady Du and Nkosazana Daughter.

Gospel heavyweight Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Tyla, Moonchild Sanelly, Kharishma and Azana round out the list. And when the question is who is taking Mzansi to the rest of the world, Tyla once again comes out on top.

Nomcebo takes second place, followed by Alice Phoebe Lou, Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa. The international top 10 also includes the legendary Miriam Makeba, a reminder that the women who paved the way decades ago continue to have a global footprint.

Yugen Blakrok, Uncle Waffles, Babes Wodumo and Ami Faku complete the list. For Women’s Month, the figures offer more than just bragging rights. They are a reflection of how South African women continue to influence the way the country sounds and how that sound is being received by audiences around the world.

From the trailblazers who carried Mzansi’s stories across borders to the young women rewriting the rules of the music business today, the message is clear: South African women are not just part of the soundtrack. They are creating it.

Most-streamed female artists since 2018:

Tyla Nomcebo Zikode Alice Phoebe Lou Babalwa M MaWhoo Zee Nxumalo Nkosazana Daughter Uncle Waffles Ami Faku Makhadzi

Highest stream growth since 2018:

Azana Nia Pearl Boohle Lady Du Tyla Naledi Aphiwe DBN Gogo Ami Faku Nomfundo Moh Shandesh

Most new tracks released since 2020:

Makhadzi DBN Gogo MaWhoo Lady Du Nkosazana Daughter Hlengiwe Mhlaba Tyla Moonchild Sanelly Kharishma Azana

Biggest international audiences:

Tyla Nomcebo Zikode Alice Phoebe Lou Moonchild Sanelly Busiswa Miriam Makeba Yugen Blakrok Uncle Waffles Babes Wodumo Ami Faku

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